‘I can’t breathe’: Fresh UK arrests over 39 dead found in truck
British police investigating the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck said Friday they had arrested two people, as a security source in Hanoi said some of the victims could be Vietnamese.
The grisly case has shocked Britain and turned the spotlight onto the dangers of human trafficking.
Police initially believed the victims were all Chinese nationals, but said Friday that the “picture may change” on identification.
A Vietnamese man told AFP he feared his sister, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, was among the dead and said she had sent a heart-wrenching message to their mother before her death.
My left Vietnam on October 3 en route to the United Kingdom and Pham Manh Cuong said their mother received a text message from her just hours before the truck was found in Britain.
“I’m sorry Mom. My path to abroad doesn’t succeed. Mom, I love you so much! I’m dying bcoz I can’t breathe,” she said in the message shared by the Vietnam-based Human Rights Space.
Her brother confirmed to AFP the text message was authentic.
In total, eight women and 31 men were found dead in the refrigeration trailer on Wednesday.
After detaining the truck driver at the scene – a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland – on suspicion of murder, Essex police confirmed two additional arrests on Friday.
A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, “have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter”, the force said.
The first autopsies were to take place Friday as investigators attempt to establish how they died before the work begins on trying to identify the victims.
The police investigation is Britain’s largest murder probe since the 2005 London suicide bombings.
Post-mortem examinations
Ambulances were called to a parked-up truck in an industrial zone in Grays, east of London, early Wednesday but the people inside were all already dead.
The truck had arrived at nearby Purfleet on the River Thames estuary on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge just over an hour before ambulance crews called the police at 1:40 am.
The first 11 corpses were recovered from the trailer on Thursday and taken to a nearby hospital mortuary. Three more private ambulances left the site on Friday.
Autopsies will attempt to establish how the victims died.
“Formal identification will then follow… and will be a lengthy but crucial part of this investigation. As our investigations continue, the picture may change regarding identification,” the police said Friday.
A Vietnamese security source in Hanoi told AFP on condition of anonymity: “We are monitoring the case very closely. There is a possibility there might be Vietnamese among the victims.
“We are working very closely with relevant agencies both in Vietnam and especially in the UK.”
The BBC said it had spoken to the families of three Vietnamese people who were worried their relatives may have been on board.
A spokesman for the Vietnamese embassy in London said they had been contacted by a family in Vietnam which claimed their daughter had been missing “since the lorry was found”.
‘Magnet for illegals’
Questions have been raised about when the victims entered the trailer.
The crossing to Purfleet from Zeebrugge, one of the world’s busiest ports for cargo on trucks, takes nine to 12 hours.
Belgian investigators were working to establish where the trailer came from before reaching the port.
“We have ways to reconstruct the route of the container but it’s not instantaneous,” Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, told AFP.
People living close to the port at Purfleet said clandestine immigrants were a familiar sight.
“It’s a magnet for illegals,” said Janet Lilley, 61.
“People would come strolling out of the docks, get in the vans and that’s it, they drive off.”
Lee Tubby, 45, who lives opposite the port, said he has seen people “climbing out the top and out the back” of trucks.
“We’ve had people just come out of the port knocking on the door asking for shoes, asking for water,” he said.
Hilarious video shows Fox News’ freak-out at the Obamas’ NYC date night — long before it ignored Trump’s open graft
A report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), updated on Friday, cites a long list of conflicts of interest on the part of President Donald Trump and his administration — for example, 387 visits to Trump-owned businesses and 67 events held at Trump-owned properties. Trump’s presidency has brought one scandal after another, making Barack Obama’s presidency seem so much calmer by comparison.
A new humorous video that the Daily Show has posted on Twitter show how Fox News — now virtually "state TV" for the Trump White House — reacted to a major “scandal” of the Obama era: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama going to see a Broadway play in New York City.
Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California
Wildfires raged across California on Friday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as over 1,000 firefighters tackled flames in the southern part of the state alone.
Tens of thousands of residents near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, fled their homes as the so-called Tick Fire scorched over 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares) and was only ten percent contained by Friday evening.
The blaze forced the shutdown of all schools in the area as well as a major freeway, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters.
New evacuations in the area were ordered early Friday as the fire that began the day before continued to spread, driven by so-called Santa Ana winds gusting up to 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour.
Who is Bill Taylor? I’ve known the guy who rocked Capitol Hill this week for 50 years
It was July of 1966, and we were at Camp Buckner undergoing military training during the summer between our freshman and sophomore years at West Point. I am sure it was hot. It was always hot at Camp Buckner that summer, hot and dusty out on the ranges where we did our training, or hot and muddy if it had been raining.
I saw some photographs of us at Camp Buckner when I attended our 50th class reunion at West Point this past May, and I have to say, we looked impossibly young. There were a few guys in the class a year or two older who had served as enlisted men in the Army before entering West Point, but the rest of us were 18 or 19 years old. We had made it through Plebe year, and now we were Yearlings, as sophomores at West Point were called. We had a whole year as cadets under our belts. We felt like we could do anything.