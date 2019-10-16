‘I don’t care’: Watch Kamala Harris shut down Chris Hayes for asking a dumb question about Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris shut down MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes during a post-debate interview on Tuesday evening.

Hayes questioned Harris about her call for Twitter to follow their terms of service and kick President Donald Trump off of the platform.

“Do you think he puts people’s lives in danger when he targets them in tweets?” Hayes asked.

“Absolutely,” Harris replied.

“Do you think he knows that?” Hayes asked.

“Does it matter?” Harris replied.

“The fact is he did it. The fact is that he is irresponsible, he is erratic,” she explained. “He is like a 2-year-old with a machine gun.”

“So whether he understands it or not, look, he is the president of the United States. I don’t actually care whether he understands it or not,” Harris said.

Watch: