Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I don’t think he knows what he’s doing’: Ex-Trump advisor rips the ‘cascading crisis’ of his ‘strategic disaster’

Published

30 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from a former top Middle East advisor for the ethnic cleansing campaign Turkey is waging against the Kurds in Syria.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd interviewed Brett McGurk, the former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL.

“The truth of the matter is when President Trump announced to the world last December that we were leaving Syria and he arbitrarily cut our force reportedly in half, which is already a small force, we lost all of our leverage and influence,” McGurk argued. “And he really threw it out the window on this call on October 6th.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So President Erdogan is heading to Russia to see president Putin in four days and I suspect they already have lines on a map that they’ve divvied up and the president of the United States is pretty much irrelevant here,” he noted. “And our influence is just rapidly receding as we leave our bases and blow them up or hand them to the Russians. So our ability to influence this situation is extremely limited.”

“And it is deeply troubling when President Erdoğan announces to the world, as he did again today, that he plans to clean out this entire area and repopulate it with two to three million people, as Richard just reported. And United States appears now to have ratified this plan,” McGurk said. “I don’t think Trump understands any of this. I don’t think he knows what he’s doing. I think diplomats are trying to scramble to buy some time in what has been a cascading crisis with Americans in harm’s way.”

McGurk called it a “strategic disaster.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign has 12-person ‘War Room’ toiling to fight the impeachment inquiry: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

While the White House has bragged about refusing to start a "war room" to deal with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's administration, his campaign is footing the bill for a 12-person operation, the LA Times reported Friday.

“Some of you have criticized us for not having a war room — OK? — which we don’t by the way,” acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

“You don’t have a war room when you haven’t done anything wrong," he added.

By that logic, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign may fear the president did something wrong.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t think he knows what he’s doing’: Ex-Trump advisor rips the ‘cascading crisis’ of his ‘strategic disaster’

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from a former top Middle East advisor for the ethnic cleansing campaign Turkey is waging against the Kurds in Syria.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd interviewed Brett McGurk, the former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL.

"The truth of the matter is when President Trump announced to the world last December that we were leaving Syria and he arbitrarily cut our force reportedly in half, which is already a small force, we lost all of our leverage and influence," McGurk argued. "And he really threw it out the window on this call on October 6th."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Narcissistic Personality Disorder is ‘generally agreed’ upon: Columnist declares the president ‘unfit’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

The refusal of Republicans to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and elevate Vice President Mike Pence has increased the importance of the impeachment inquiry, Leonard Hitchcock explained on Friday.

Like prominent GOP attorney George Conway, Hitchcock believes Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

"There are nine diagnostic criteria of NPD in the DSM-5, and a diagnosis is valid if only five are present. Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance, i.e. they exaggerate their achievements and talents; they are preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance; they believe that they are special, unique and should associate only with other high-status or special people; they require excessive admiration; they feel a sense of entitlement; they exploit others for their own gain; they lack empathy; they are envious of others or believe that others envy them; they are arrogant or haughty," Hitchcock wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image