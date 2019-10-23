‘I will be buying an AR-15’: MLB investigating umpire who called for civil war if Trump is impeached

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that baseball officials are looking into a tweet by Major League umpire Rob Drake, in which he announced he was buying a semiautomatic rifle in preparation for the civil war that would erupt if President Donald Trump is impeached.

“I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL [sic] WAR!!! #MAGA2020” tweeted Drake, who has umpired postseason games since 2010 and lives in Arizona.

Another tweet said, “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital [sic] Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

Drake has since deleted his Twitter rant and deactivated his account.

Major League Baseball Umpires Association president Joe West did not comment when asked by ESPN.