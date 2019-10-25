‘I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020’: Rep Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is going all-in on her presidential campaign with a Thursday announcement ruling out running for re-election in the House of Representatives.

“Since 2012, the people of Hawaii’s second congressional district have voted resoundingly through four elections for me to be your voice in Washington,” Gabbard said.

She said, “I believe I can best serve the people of Hawaiʻi and our country as your President and Commander-in-Chief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As such, I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States,” she wrote.

I'm fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020. I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019