‘I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020’: Rep Tulsi Gabbard
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is going all-in on her presidential campaign with a Thursday announcement ruling out running for re-election in the House of Representatives.
“Since 2012, the people of Hawaii’s second congressional district have voted resoundingly through four elections for me to be your voice in Washington,” Gabbard said.
She said, “I believe I can best serve the people of Hawaiʻi and our country as your President and Commander-in-Chief.”
“As such, I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States,” she wrote.
I'm fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020. I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Abuse of power is not a crime’: Former acting AG Matt Whitaker makes a brazen claim on Fox News
Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told a Fox News audience that it is not a crime for President Donald Trump to abuse the power of his office.
Whitaker made the comments while complaining about "global elitists" during an interview with Laura Ingraham.
"What evidence of a crime do you have?" Whitaker asked, despite Trump, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani all admitting Trump sought foreign election interference to help his struggling re-election campaign.
"Abuse of power is not a crime," the nation's former top law enforcement office argued.
2020 Election
Joe Biden apologizes for ‘partisan lynching’ comments about Bill Clinton’s impeachment
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday apologized for comments he made saying impeachment could be viewed as a "partisan lynching."
The comments from a 1998 interview were reported after Biden said it was "abhorrent" and "despicable" for President Donald Trump to refer to impeachment as a lynching.
"Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense," Biden said in 1998.