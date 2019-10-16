‘Ignorance at the highest level’: Intel Democrat slams Trump for bizarre letter to Turkish president
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, ripped President Donald Trump for his juvenile letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
“The White House just released the text of the less letter that the president sent to Erdoğan of Turkey, among other things, saying in the aftermath of the earlier decision by the U.S. to pull out troops, saying ‘Don’t be a tough guy, don’t be a fool,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is your reaction to that?”
“You know, I’ll be honest, I saw this online first. I got a copy of the letter,” said Quigley. “I actually thought it was a prank, a joke. It couldn’t possibly come from the Oval Office. It sounded all of the world like the president of the United States, in some sort of momentary lapse, just dictated angrily whatever was on the top of his head. These are extraordinarily serious issues. And an extraordinarily dangerous part of the world.”
“And for him to write this and to also say that it didn’t affect us is ignorance at the highest level,” continued Quigley. “The fact is, everything is connected. And places across the world can impact us here. They affect our allies and the willingness to help us. That makes us less safe. But clearly, ISIS is willing to come here and do damage and willing to go and kill our allies as well. So he’s wrong on all points of this, and it is particularly scary that there doesn’t seem to be any guardrails on foreign policy on this president.”
Watch below:
CNN
