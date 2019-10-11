‘Illegal and immoral’: Former US diplomat flattens Mike Pompeo for helping Trump ‘extort Ukrainians’
James Melville, the former American ambassador to Estonia who resigned last year to protest President Donald Trump’s treatment of America’s European allies, slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday for his role in helping President Donald Trump press the Ukrainian government for damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden.
During an interview on CNN, host Poppy Harlow played Melville a video clip of Pompeo blaming Obama for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to annex Ukraine in 2014. Melville responded by expressing complete disgust with the secretary of state.
“It’s disgraceful,” he said. “It’s dishonest. It’s counterfactual. It’s antithetical to our values and our policies.”
Melville went on to point to Pompeo’s role in helping Trump officials put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations against the president’s political opponents.
“Secretary Pompeo was on that phone call [with Zelensky],” he said. “He knows very well that the president was trying to extort Ukrainians to interfere in our elections, which is illegal and immoral.”
Watch the video below.
Inside the jaw-dropping connection between Trump ousting Ukraine ambassador and Guiliani’s busted henchmen
Trying to wrap their arms around the flood of information that has come out in the past 24 hours about two close associates of Rudy Giuliani who attempted to flee the country before being arrested for campaign finance violations, a CNN panel drew a direct line between their actions at the behest of the former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump firing the ambassador to Ukraine.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, New Yorker journalist Susan Glassner explained that ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- who is expected to testify before House members on Friday -- may have been a victim of the machinations of not only Giuliani but also his arrested associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.
‘He’s sweating bullets’: CNN panel says Rudy Giuliani’s work with ‘transparent thugs’ puts him in legal jeopardy
A former federal prosecutor and a former speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani on Friday both agreed that the former New York mayor has put himself in significant legal jeopardy.
Appearing on CNN Friday, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers argued that Giuliani should be deeply nervous after his two Ukraine henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested this week on campaign-fraud charges.
‘Who’s been using who?’ CNN panel examines Giuliani’s ties to Ukrainian henchmen
In a segment on CNN's "New Day," a discussion on the explosive revelation about Rudy Giuliani's relationship to two men who were taken into custody for campaign finance violations turned to whether Donald Trump's lawyer was using them to get dirt on former Joe Biden to whether they were using the former New York mayor.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regular said John Avlon bluntly stated: "Who has been using who?"
Showing a video clip of Giuliani chatting with the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, host Berman said, "We can see rudy Giuliani's known these guys for a while. We don't know when this picture is from, but he's been paling around with them in a big way for a couple of years. They were the ones that he has been using in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on Biden."