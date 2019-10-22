‘I’m in charge of the Hatch Act’: Trump barked at ‘weak’ chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — in a room full of aides
The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”
In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.
President Trump wanted to bring his Cabinet to a June rally in the critical swing state of Florida. Appropriately, Mulvaney warned the president about the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their positions for political activities.
“I’m in charge of the Hatch Act,” Trump “barked” at Mulvaney, calling his chief of staff, one of the most powerful people in the nation, “weak.”
Trump is not “in charge” of the Hatch Act. It is an 80-year old federal law that was amended in 2012.
Special Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s violations of the law have been so egregious that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel requested the White House “remove” her from her job. President Trump refused.
‘This is just cruelty and exclusion’: Amid Trump’s attack on poor, one million fewer kids receiving Medicaid and CHIP
"This is not people reaching self-sufficiency," warned Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
The Trump administration's aggressive efforts to monitor who is benefiting from government assistance programs have had what critics say is their desired effect—pushing more than a million children off Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program in less than two years.
Between December 2017 and June 2019, according to the New York Times, about three percent of children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP were dropped from the program.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine ambassador Taylor reveals quid pro quo evidence in Trump impeachment: ‘Most thorough account so far’
The Ukraine ambassador testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told him that foreign aid was being held up for political reasons.
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified that Sondland revealed to him that military aid to the American ally was being held up by the White House to pressure the foreign country to publicly announce a corruption investigation.
That investigation was considered to be helpful to President Donald Trump's election, sources from both parties said of Taylor's testimony.
“Eyebrows frozen raised,” a source in the room said. "(It is the) most thorough account of everything so far."
‘I’m in charge of the Hatch Act’: Trump barked at ‘weak’ chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — in a room full of aides
The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”
In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.