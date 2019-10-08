‘I’m not sending anyone to jail yet’: Federal judge slams Betsy DeVos’ Education Dept. for violating court order
A federal magistrate judge on Monday slammed Betsy DeVos‘ Department of Education for violating a federal court order after finding the federal agency is continuing to collect on the loan debt of former Corinthian Colleges students. The for-profit school went bankrupt and closed its doors in 2015.
“I’m not sending anyone to jail yet but it’s good to know I have that ability,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim told Education Dept. lawyers at a hearing in San Francisco, as Bloomberg News reports.
“I’m not sure if this is contempt or sanctions,” she added.
On Friday The Washington Post reported that despite “a court order barring the Education Department from collecting on the federal student loans of former Corinthian College students, the agency continued to pursue the debts. Some former students of the defunct for-profit college had their paychecks garnished. Others had their tax refunds seized by the federal government.”
With just one day’s notice Corinthian Colleges shuttered its doors on April 27, 2015, throwing out over 16,000 students and faculty members, amid multiple fraud investigations.
This is not the first time Secretary DeVos’s agency has been berated for refusing to follow the law over loan payments.
‘Americans understand’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains stunning new jump in support for Trump impeachment
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why it's not hard to understand why public support is growing for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.
A new Washington Post-Schar School poll shows Americans support the House impeachment inquiry, by a 58-38 percent margin, and 49 percent say the House should impeach Trump and call for his removal, compared to just 6 percent who back the inquiry but do not want to see the president removed from office.
‘Maddening’ graphic shows how 400 richest Americans paid less in taxes than any other income group
"The question of our time is this: will we tolerate it? Or will we take back our democracy from the oligarchs who run this country?"
For the first time in U.S. history, the 400 wealthiest Americans paid less in taxes last year than people in any other income group, thanks to decades of tax cuts and loopholes benefiting the rich.
A year after the Republican tax plan—often called the #GOPTaxScam by critics—was passed into law, the richest people in the country were subject to a 23 percent rate in local, state, and federal taxes.
UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres
The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.
In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified "additional stop-gap measures" would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.
"Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month," he wrote.