‘I’m out’: Former GOP county chair says he wouldn’t vote for Trump if he literally walked on water

A soybean farmer told CNBC on Monday that he is so disgusted with the White House trade policy that he wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump again if the president literally walked on water.

Farmer Christopher Gibbs, a former Republican county chairman in Ohio, explained on CNBC’s Power Lunch program that he does not trust Trump’s promises of a trade deal “until the soybeans are on the boat.”

“I hate to be a downer on all this but somebody has to be practical,” he remarked.

Gibbs said that he voted for Trump in 2016 but can’t do it again.

“He could walk across my pond and not get wet and I’m still not going to vote for him,” the farmer said. “At the end of the day my name is Chris Gibbs, it’s not Judas. I’m not going to sell my political moorings for 30 pieces of silver.”

“So, no, I’m out,” he concluded.

