‘I’m out’: Former GOP county chair says he wouldn’t vote for Trump if he literally walked on water
A soybean farmer told CNBC on Monday that he is so disgusted with the White House trade policy that he wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump again if the president literally walked on water.
Farmer Christopher Gibbs, a former Republican county chairman in Ohio, explained on CNBC’s Power Lunch program that he does not trust Trump’s promises of a trade deal “until the soybeans are on the boat.”
“I hate to be a downer on all this but somebody has to be practical,” he remarked.
Gibbs said that he voted for Trump in 2016 but can’t do it again.
“He could walk across my pond and not get wet and I’m still not going to vote for him,” the farmer said. “At the end of the day my name is Chris Gibbs, it’s not Judas. I’m not going to sell my political moorings for 30 pieces of silver.”
“So, no, I’m out,” he concluded.
Columnist reveals why Democrats shouldn’t write off Ohio in 2020
As the 2020 election kicks into gear, political analysts have argued that Ohio could be a lost cause to Democrats, but one columnist disagrees.
According to Vanity Fair's Peter Hamby, recent polls indicate Democrats shouldn't write it off just yet.
https://twitter.com/PeterHamby/status/1183792769560502273
"As Democrats bring their next primary debate to Ohio on Tuesday, they're grappling with whether the new Republican dominance in those industrial and rural pockets has pushed Ohio out of their reach," the Associated Press reported Monday. "Some Democratic presidential campaigns are contemplating once unheard-of White House victory scenarios that leave out Ohio. The storied swing state — a place that sided with the winning presidential candidate in all but one election since 1944 — seems likely to be eclipsed by Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in next year's election."
‘Weary and numb’ GOP legislative aide says they’re secretly apathetic about Trump getting impeached
While President Donald Trump has been banging the war drums to rally his voters against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, at least one Republican legislative aide feeling apathetic about the prospects of their party's leader being removed from office.
In interviews with New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi, Republican officials say that Trump's presidency has so completely exhausted them that they're having a hard time getting worked up about his impeachment.