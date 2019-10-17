‘Impeachment is no longer optional’: Columnist warns Trump is ‘spinning dangerously out of control’
On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson penned a dire warning that President Donald Trump’s mental decline must be taken seriously, before his behavior causes damage that cannot be repaired.
“The most powerful office in the world is occupied — and being abused — by a man who is entirely unfit and is spinning dangerously out of control,” wrote Robinson. “Everyone needs to stop pretending otherwise. And it’s all getting worse.”
Robinson walked through all of the insanity Trump has produced this week — from his temper tantrum in a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to his letter to Turkish President Recep Erdoğan telling him “don’t be a fool,” to his blasting of James Mattis as “the world’s most overrated general.”
“Trump is in so far over his head that he doesn’t know which way is up,” wrote Robinson. “He also is intellectually, psychologically and morally unsuitable for the high office he holds. Those two problems — incompetence and unfitness — reinforce one another in the worst possible way, and have sent the presidency into a tailspin that puts the nation and the world in mounting peril.”
“Impeachment is no longer optional, given what we already know about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine,” continued Robinson. “But the prospect of facing a Senate trial — for which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is already making plans — can only boost Trump’s anxiety. His outbursts and tweetstorms are becoming more frequent and less tethered to the world of facts, events and consequences. Madness is a term laypeople use, not doctors. We must use it now.”
“Senators, pay attention,” Robinson concluded. “You may prefer to let voters judge Trump in next year’s election. But you must realize, at this point, that we may not have that long.”
