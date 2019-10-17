Quantcast
‘Impeachment is no longer optional’: Columnist warns Trump is ‘spinning dangerously out of control’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson penned a dire warning that President Donald Trump’s mental decline must be taken seriously, before his behavior causes damage that cannot be repaired.

“The most powerful office in the world is occupied — and being abused — by a man who is entirely unfit and is spinning dangerously out of control,” wrote Robinson. “Everyone needs to stop pretending otherwise. And it’s all getting worse.”

Robinson walked through all of the insanity Trump has produced this week — from his temper tantrum in a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to his letter to Turkish President Recep Erdoğan telling him “don’t be a fool,” to his blasting of James Mattis as “the world’s most overrated general.”

“Trump is in so far over his head that he doesn’t know which way is up,” wrote Robinson. “He also is intellectually, psychologically and morally unsuitable for the high office he holds. Those two problems — incompetence and unfitness — reinforce one another in the worst possible way, and have sent the presidency into a tailspin that puts the nation and the world in mounting peril.”

“Impeachment is no longer optional, given what we already know about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine,” continued Robinson. “But the prospect of facing a Senate trial — for which Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is already making plans — can only boost Trump’s anxiety. His outbursts and tweetstorms are becoming more frequent and less tethered to the world of facts, events and consequences. Madness is a term laypeople use, not doctors. We must use it now.”

“Senators, pay attention,” Robinson concluded. “You may prefer to let voters judge Trump in next year’s election. But you must realize, at this point, that we may not have that long.”

You can read more here.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Mulvaney basically owns himself’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on White House confession — and flip-flop

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on Thursday explained how acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney inadvertently owned himself during a press conference.

The host played a clip of Mulvaney speaking in the White House briefing room.

"Okay, let’s break this down. I’m show you exactly where Mulvaney basically owns himself, which is why since we’ve come on the air they put out a new statement walking this back. But what he said might be a much more accurate reflection of what happened than this new, lawyered statement. Listen closely to that key point from Mulvaney. Take a listen," he said, replaying part of the clip.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani has secret ‘log’ of his Ukraine contacts: Ex-Trump lawyer says he has ‘seen the book’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jay Goldberg on Thursday revealed that he has seen a secret "book" compiled by Rudy Giuliani logging his contracts in Ukraine.

During an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, Goldberg says the book as not yet been subpoenaed.

"I think Guiliani has been seduced by Mar-a-Lago, the lifestyle. It’s very heady to be on the plane, gold-plated," Goldberg said.

"Does Rudy Giuliani have any evidence or records that could resolve what he was doing with Ukraine?" Melber asked.

"Yes," Goldberg replied.

"There’s a book that he kept of all the contacts that he made while in the Ukraine," Goldberg revealed. "It hasn’t been subpoenaed thus far. It hasn’t come to light."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney is now denying the quid pro quo he admitted to in White House briefing

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to argue he never claimed there was a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump's diplomacy with Ukraine:

NEW: Mulvaney walks back today's press briefing: “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”

— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 
