Impeachment takes soap opera turn as House considers subpoena for Vindman twin

As the House of Representatives continues to take depositions in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, investigators are reportedly considering issuing a subpoena for the twin brother of an eyewitness who gave blockbuster testimony.
“The twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who shared before House committees this week his concerns about President Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, may also be called to testify,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
In a bizarre twist, both brothers are active-duty Lieutenant Colonels in the U.S. Army working for the National Security Council.
“Col. Vindman allegedly told impeachment investigators that his sibling, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, an NSC lawyer handling ethics issues, had witnessed the decision to move the call’s transcript to a top secret server. House committees have contacted his lawyer, although no decision has been made, according to a person briefed on the outreach,” the newspaper noted.
“Col. Yevgeny Vindman didn’t listen in on the call, during which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and other matters, according to a person familiar with his brother’s testimony,” The Journal reported. “However, Col. Yevgeny Vindman was allegedly present when his brother, at the direction of superiors, reported the call to the NSC’s general counsel, John Eisenberg, according to a person familiar with Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony.”
Read the full report.
