Quantcast
Connect with us

Impeachment takes soap opera turn as House considers subpoena for Vindman twin

Published

23 mins ago

on

As the House of Representatives continues to take depositions in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, investigators are reportedly considering issuing a subpoena for the twin brother of an eyewitness who gave blockbuster testimony.

“The twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who shared before House committees this week his concerns about President Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, may also be called to testify,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bizarre twist, both brothers are active-duty Lieutenant Colonels in the U.S. Army working for the National Security Council.

“Col. Vindman allegedly told impeachment investigators that his sibling, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, an NSC lawyer handling ethics issues, had witnessed the decision to move the call’s transcript to a top secret server. House committees have contacted his lawyer, although no decision has been made, according to a person briefed on the outreach,” the newspaper noted.

“Col. Yevgeny Vindman didn’t listen in on the call, during which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and other matters, according to a person familiar with his brother’s testimony,” The Journal reported. “However, Col. Yevgeny Vindman was allegedly present when his brother, at the direction of superiors, reported the call to the NSC’s general counsel, John Eisenberg, according to a person familiar with Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony.”

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump revealed his new defense to conservative newspaper — but it has a fatal flaw: NYT reporter

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump gave an exclusive interview to the conservative newspaper the Washington Examiner where he revealed what he is considering for his next impeachment defense.

“This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump said. "At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment takes soap opera turn as House considers subpoena for Vindman twin

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

As the House of Representatives continues to take depositions in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, investigators are reportedly considering issuing a subpoena for the twin brother of an eyewitness who gave blockbuster testimony.

"The twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who shared before House committees this week his concerns about President Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, may also be called to testify," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bad lawyering’ is all Donald Trump’s got: Neal Katyal blasts ‘poppycock’ legal defense

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's legal defense team are making "poppycock" legal arguments, a former top Obama administration attorney charged on Thursday.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell.

The host asked about the court case brought by Don McGahn, who is seeking to defy a congressional subpoena.

Katyal said, "the most important thing, Lawrence, to start your discussion is that’s all gravy. From the House impeachment standpoint, the evidence against Trump -- as you’ve been discussing for the first ten minutes -- is overwhelming. It’s Trump’s own words."

Continue Reading
 
 