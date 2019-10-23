Intel Committee has ‘recent evidence’ Ukraine witnesses are working together to ‘coordinate’ their stories

House investigators have “recent evidence” of witnesses working to coordinate their testimony before Congress, a Democratic congressman revealed on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on the Intelligence and Judicial committees, was interviewed by MSNBC Chris Hayes.

“Final question, what is the timeline here?” Hayes asked. “There is some transparency argument that at some point this can’t be behind closed doors, the American people, all of us, Republicans, Democrats, citizens and journalists have to hear what’s happening.”

“You’re absolutely right and there will be a public phase,” Swalwell replied.

“But, Chris, because no investigation was done by a special counsel as in Watergate, as in the Clinton impeachment trial — Attorney General Barr punted, on this, didn’t want to investigate — we’re going to do the first close-hold investigation to see what the witness know,” he explained.

“We have evidence, Chris, recent evidence in our investigation that witnesses are working together to try and coordinate their testimony. That’s exactly what we want to prevent and that’s why at this initial phase we’re having it in a close-hold fashion, but it will be open soon,” Swalwell revealed.

