Intel official arrested by DOJ for leaking classified info to the press
This Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that a Defense Intelligence Agency official was arrested for leaking classified information to the press, The Hill reports.
Henry Kyle Freese, 30, was charged with two counts of willful transmission of national defense information. One of the journalists Freese leaked to was reportedly in a relationship with him.
Freese faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Intel official arrested by DOJ for leaking classified info to the press
This Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that a Defense Intelligence Agency official was arrested for leaking classified information to the press, The Hill reports.
Henry Kyle Freese, 30, was charged with two counts of willful transmission of national defense information. One of the journalists Freese leaked to was reportedly in a relationship with him.
Freese faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Joe Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment: ‘He’s shooting holes in the Constitution’
Joe Biden says President Donald Trump should be impeached.
The former vice president forcefully called for Trump's impeachment during a campaign speech Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire, saying the president has "indicted himself."
"No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior," Biden said.
"Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden added. "He should be impeached."
House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up campaign dirt on Biden.
Breaking Banner
Fox News pundit fumes after he gets laughed at for defending Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds
Right-wing radio host David Webb appeared perturbed on Wednesday after getting laughed at on Fox News while attempting to defend President Donald Trump's abrupt withdraw of U.S. troops from Syria.
"If there is a civilian bloodbath, if there is a bloodbath with the Kurds, and what does this mean also for a resurgence of ISIS?" Dagen McDowell asked.
"There is a reason, Dagen, that over the past few days you’ve seen Republicans and Democrats -- almost across the board -- criticizing this," Fox News analyst Marie Harf explained.
"Everyone from Mitch McConnell to Nancy Pelosi -- people who agree on nothing else -- agree this is a very bad move, to abandon our Kurdish allies," she noted. "The way to make the decision is not calling the president of Turkey, who has for decades had so much animosity toward the Kurds, has wanted to move against the Kurds, to call the president of Turkey and make a decision that is abandoning our allies right now."