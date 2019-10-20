Internet cracks up at possible fake Mitt Romney Twitter account — and wants him to ‘run against Trump as Pierre Delecto’

Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg wrote that she may have discovered a secret Mitt Romney Twitter account under the name Pierre Delecto.

The Atlantic did a lengthy profile Sunday which included the tidbit that Romney, like former FBI Director James Comey, had a secret Twitter account.

“That’s kind of what he does,” Romney said with a shrug, and then got up to retrieve an iPad from his desk. He explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—”What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation. “I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, but “I’m following 668 people.” Swiping at his tablet, he recited some of the accounts he follows, including journalists, late-night comedians (“What’s his name, the big redhead from Boston?”), and athletes. Trump was not among them. “He tweets so much,” Romney said, comparing the president to one of his nieces who overshares on Instagram. “I love her, but it’s like, Ah, it’s too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Feinberg, the account joined the site in July of 2011, which was just prior to Romney’s announcement for president. Most of those he followed were political reporters or pundits.

It’s unknown if Pierre Delecto is, in fact, Romney, but he did his missionary trip in France. It’s unknown whether Ann Romney refers to her husband as “delecto.”

The name of the fake person prompted an outbreak of hilarity from Twitter, along with several people curious about Romney’s take on politics through his account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fake names, ranked:

5. Ron Mexico

4. John Cocktoasten

3. Pierre Delecto

2. Carlos Danger

1. H.G. Pennypacker — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Elevator pitch: A heist film where the crooks don the names Pierre Delecto, Carlos Danger, John Baron, Reinhold Niebuhr. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 20, 2019

Seems Pierre Delecto has been a member of our Resistance for some time. Time to join the public brigade sir. — John Weaver (@jwgop) October 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitt Romney’s secret twitter name is “Pierre Delecto,” a perfect anagram for “Erectile Doper.” We are all fools for not seeing it sooner. https://t.co/Vpds0gDoL8 — Seanbaby (@Seanbabydotcom) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney choosing the name Pierre Delecto is just *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/stvq4cfqFg — Tyler Dispooky 👻 (@TylerDinucci) October 20, 2019

“Pierre Delecto” sounds like the sort of fake name that DC residents use to buy weed. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think people on both sides of the aisle can admit that Pierre Delecto is an amazing fake twitter name. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 20, 2019

A moment of silence for those who did not have the chance to follow Pierre Delecto before he locked his account. — Aseemru (@Aseemru) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Delecto/maybe-Mitt also liked this tweet suggesting that this is the defining image of Marco Rubio. Some uncomfortable moments ahead in the Senate. 6/ pic.twitter.com/QKzABnbSUh — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 20, 2019

Pierre Delecto is a name right out of Toast of London. — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 20, 2019

I’m so mad bc “Pierre Delecto” is such an incredible alias https://t.co/37D0Z5yV3p — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitt Romney needs to run against Trump in 2020 as Pierre Delecto. America needs this right now. #PierreDelecto https://t.co/FD6Ovti9Fp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 21, 2019

pierre delecto may seem like a weird name for mitt romney to choose for his secret twitter but then you have to remember this is how he blows out birthday candles pic.twitter.com/OqH7KddwHf — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Delecto is Mitt’s lurking alias account name. PIERRE. DELECTO. Liking @DevinCow tweets, among others, roasting everyone Mitt has to either kiss ass or ignore/enable in public. 2019—I can’t!!! This simulation is fucking cruel, but it’s also hilariously bizarre 😂 — Madeline 🌹 (@maddievansciver) October 21, 2019

Mitt Romney (AKA Pierre Delecto) liked this tweet. (As did I.) Since @MittRomney is the most prominent @GOP anti-Trumper, I'm starting to wonder . . . which foreign country was told it wouldn't get its foreign aid until it found out who Pierre Delecto was . . . https://t.co/W9pfm2WLwu — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 21, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

rather unbelievably, pierre delecto rearranged can spell out “loitered creep”, “elite per credo”, or “erect peer idol” — kilgore trout captured isis (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 20, 2019

Staffer: Are you Pierre Delecto? Romney: Wh-what? Staffer: ARE YOU PIERRE DELECTO! Romney:… Yes. Staffer: Put the account on private, NOW! https://t.co/1Tvz0jZj8Y — MagnetCarta (@MagnetCarta) October 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT