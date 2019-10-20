Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet cracks up at possible fake Mitt Romney Twitter account — and wants him to ‘run against Trump as Pierre Delecto’

Published

4 mins ago

on

Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg wrote that she may have discovered a secret Mitt Romney Twitter account under the name Pierre Delecto.

The Atlantic did a lengthy profile Sunday which included the tidbit that Romney, like former FBI Director James Comey, had a secret Twitter account.

“That’s kind of what he does,” Romney said with a shrug, and then got up to retrieve an iPad from his desk. He explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—”What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation. “I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, but “I’m following 668 people.” Swiping at his tablet, he recited some of the accounts he follows, including journalists, late-night comedians (“What’s his name, the big redhead from Boston?”), and athletes. Trump was not among them. “He tweets so much,” Romney said, comparing the president to one of his nieces who overshares on Instagram. “I love her, but it’s like, Ah, it’s too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Feinberg, the account joined the site in July of 2011, which was just prior to Romney’s announcement for president. Most of those he followed were political reporters or pundits.

It’s unknown if Pierre Delecto is, in fact, Romney, but he did his missionary trip in France. It’s unknown whether Ann Romney refers to her husband as “delecto.”

The name of the fake person prompted an outbreak of hilarity from Twitter, along with several people curious about Romney’s take on politics through his account.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet cracks up at possible fake Mitt Romney Twitter account — and wants him to ‘run against Trump as Pierre Delecto’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg wrote that she may have discovered a secret Mitt Romney Twitter account under the name Pierre Delecto.

The Atlantic did a lengthy profile Sunday which included the tidbit that Romney, like former FBI Director James Comey, had a secret Twitter account.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump may keep troops in Syria — despite campaign promise to end ‘never-ending wars’

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is learning why being the U.S. president isn't all rallies and fun state dinners; it's about difficult decisions.

New York Times reporters Maggie Habermann and Eric Schmitt wrote Sunday that Trump is considering leaving some troops on the ground in Syria, even though he wants to pull out and bring all troops home.

One plan proposed by the Pentagon says that a few hundred special forces would be left on the ground in Syria, while the rest would be shipped to Iraq. Trump also just sent troops to Saudi Arabia, despite a campaign promise to bring troops home.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Is Mitt Romney about to run for president if Trump is impeached?

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) sat down with Axios for their HBO show Sunday and seemed incredibly moderate for a Utah senator.

Axios asked Romney about President Donald Trump's issues with non-white people, which Romney agreed seemed to be a problem.

"The places where I would be most critical of the president would be in matters that were divisive, that appeared to be appealing to racism or misogyny," said Romney. "And those are the kinds of things I think that have been most, most harmful long term to the foundation of America's virtuous character."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image