Internet explodes after evangelical leader Ralph Reed commands Christians to ‘render to God and Trump’
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed has authored a book initially titled “Render to God & Trump,” arguing that Christians have a moral imperative to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020.
The publisher has clarified that this title is being changed — but not before commenters on social media weighed in on the absurdity of Reed’s implication that Trump was somehow equal with God:
"Render to God & Trump"
Not a parody. https://t.co/qvTe9TRNAN
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 9, 2019
Trump's going to be pretty mad he didn't get top billing
— ethrogmorton (@ethrogmorton) October 9, 2019
They have since decided the title was redundant and renamed it simply to: "Render to Trump."
— Tim Macinta (@macinta) October 9, 2019
— Chas Della Silva (@AffinityImage) October 9, 2019
Other than a few hazy lines about sodomites and women teachers, the Bible is one big explicit warning against just this.
— Charlie Heinemann (@CharlieHeinemnn) October 9, 2019
Ralph Reed is the last person on the planet to whom I would go for spiritual advice.
Christianity and Trump have nothing in common.
— Steam Ship (@steamtug7) October 9, 2019
The Pharisees have taken over the temple again.
— Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) October 9, 2019
Trump is the physical manifestation of virtually everything the Biblical Christ preached against – yet he is embraced, fully and unquestioningly by evangelicals.
This eye-watering hypocrisy will cause their numbers to shrink over the next decade, mark my words.
— Patrick White (@whitepatrick) October 9, 2019
They're proving out-loud what I've always known – the Christian right cares nothing about the Bible or Christ. They care about control, and they see religion as a vehicle for control. Pure and simple control.
— Impeach Him (@dex65796086) October 9, 2019
what kind of sick cult is this? I wish Jesus would come back just to tell these people they're way wrong
— Warren 2020 (@sandyjaime) October 9, 2019