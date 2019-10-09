Internet explodes after evangelical leader Ralph Reed commands Christians to ‘render to God and Trump’

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed has authored a book initially titled “Render to God & Trump,” arguing that Christians have a moral imperative to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020.

The publisher has clarified that this title is being changed — but not before commenters on social media weighed in on the absurdity of Reed’s implication that Trump was somehow equal with God:

"Render to God & Trump" Not a parody. https://t.co/qvTe9TRNAN — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 9, 2019

Trump's going to be pretty mad he didn't get top billing — ethrogmorton (@ethrogmorton) October 9, 2019

They have since decided the title was redundant and renamed it simply to: "Render to Trump." — Tim Macinta (@macinta) October 9, 2019

Other than a few hazy lines about sodomites and women teachers, the Bible is one big explicit warning against just this. — Charlie Heinemann (@CharlieHeinemnn) October 9, 2019

Ralph Reed is the last person on the planet to whom I would go for spiritual advice. Christianity and Trump have nothing in common. — Steam Ship (@steamtug7) October 9, 2019

The Pharisees have taken over the temple again. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) October 9, 2019

Trump is the physical manifestation of virtually everything the Biblical Christ preached against – yet he is embraced, fully and unquestioningly by evangelicals. This eye-watering hypocrisy will cause their numbers to shrink over the next decade, mark my words. — Patrick White (@whitepatrick) October 9, 2019

They're proving out-loud what I've always known – the Christian right cares nothing about the Bible or Christ. They care about control, and they see religion as a vehicle for control. Pure and simple control. — Impeach Him (@dex65796086) October 9, 2019

what kind of sick cult is this? I wish Jesus would come back just to tell these people they're way wrong — Warren 2020 (@sandyjaime) October 9, 2019