Internet ridicules Trump for sounding jealous about the British Queen’s lack of scandals

On a British radio program Thursday, President Donald Trump gushed about the time he spent with the Queen of England while visiting the U.K. with his adult children.

Trump confirms to @Nigel_Farage on @LBC that he WILL be back in the UK for NATO meeting on December 3rd. Nine days before the election. Given what he said about Corbyn today, that's a real time-bomb ticking beneath the British election. — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) October 31, 2019

“I never even heard it until I went over to visit with The Queen, who, by the way, is a great, great woman, and I think we hit it off really well,” Trump said after bashing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. “We had a terrific time, but she’s a great woman. I say that very seldom. I don’t say that often, I have to say, about anybody. But she is really very outstanding. And Prince Charles, he loves the environment, he loves your country so much, we had a great time together.”

LBC host and right-wing personality Nigel Farage said that Boris Johnson dragged The Queen into Brexit issues, implying that he shouldn’t have done that. Trump replied that it isn’t like she has any other political issues she’s facing.

“Well, one thing I learned about her, because I’ve watched her, people study her, in as many years, it has to be the all-time record, I don’t think she’s ever been in anything that was bad. I mean, honestly. Think of it, she’s gone through everything, from wars to anything you could go through. And she’s always handled it incredibly well. She’s amazing — she’s an incredible woman, actually.”

Trump marvels of the Queen: "I don't think she's ever been in anything that was bad." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 31, 2019

(Trump seemed to mean that the Queen hasn't ever had scandals.) https://t.co/kzLts3QKAq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 31, 2019

I misread this as "Trump seemed to mean that the Queen hasn't ever had sandals" and did not find it at all out of character. — Man Without Bravado (@withoutbravado) October 31, 2019

Trump also said that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seems to be taking things really personally,” when it comes to the media. Farage said that it is something Trump should understand and asked if he felt sorry for her. Trump indicated there was something wrong with taking it so personally. It’s an interesting take given Trump too takes it personally when his misdeeds are outed by the media. He’s even gone so far as to call the press “the enemy of the people.”

You can see the British response to Trump below:

https://twitter.com/PriapusIQ/status/1189968848465907715

Who cares about him? Get his boss Putin on. — Den Opal (@selzero) October 31, 2019

Trump talks like he’s been shagging the queen @LBC — Bobby Brougham (@Bobby_Brougham) October 31, 2019

I'm a Nigel fan and as much as I hate the truth of your comment, it is a bit double standards lol. — High Roller Skins (@HighRollerSkins) October 31, 2019

Trump marvels that the Queen hasn’t had scandals-Probably why support for the Monarchy is at 85% and for Her Majesty 95% — Peter Lowe (@pblowe2) October 31, 2019

So, do you think @realDonaldTrump and the Queen hit it off then? Hard to tell from this @LBC interview with @Nigel_Farage. #trump #lbc — Joanna Lowy (@JoannaLowy87) October 31, 2019

@realDonaldTrump currently on London's LBC radio station, interfering in our politics now. Farage as slimy as ever, Trump lying about trade, the Queen, healthcare and food standards. So SAD!!! — Andy Bolton (@agbolton) October 31, 2019

Blimey. There’s must be billions riding on those healthcare deals for him to take time out of his schedule to speak to you. How much do you get paid as a small time facilitator? — TheBoredEntrepreneur (@TheBoredEntrep1) October 31, 2019

Trump thinks the Queen is fantastic and appears to think 1776 was a mistake. — Frédéric Moreau (@goodclimate) October 31, 2019

It would be laughable were it not so serious… — (((JJSALMO))) 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@jjsalmo) October 31, 2019