Internet rips Tulsi Gabbard for ‘spewing’ Russian conspiracy ‘garbage’ about Syria

At the Democratic debate in Ohio on Tuesday, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), both veterans, clashed over the future of Syria policy now that President Donald Trump has unexpectedly withdrawn troops from the region and created chaos.

Buttigieg condemned Trump’s policy, saying “When I was deployed I knew one of the things keeping me safe was the flag on my shoulder represented a country that kept its word. You take that away, it takes away what makes America and America and makes the troops and our world a much more dangerous response.” Gabbard attacked him, accusing him of wanting to stay in Syria “for an indefinite period of time to continue this regime change war,” suggesting that the war was the fault of the United States, and repeated the Russian conspiracy theory that American troops were arming al-Qaeda.

Many commenters on social media reacted with disgust at Gabbard’s mischaracterization of Buttigieg’s position on national security, her false narrative about how the Syrian war began, and her seeming defense, yet again, of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad:

Tulsi Gabbard’s take on Syria is completely false. US did not start the war in Syria nor did we initiate a regime change. US did not back al Qaeda in Syria. Why didn’t the moderators or other candidates challenge her on these falsehoods? — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) October 16, 2019

So yeah, Tulsi is an Assad regime apologist and a dangerous person. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 16, 2019

Tulsi is solidifying that one percent. Can somebody please hit her on Assad?#DemocraticDebate — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 16, 2019

I am so tired of having to hear Tulsi Gabbard spew garbage. pic.twitter.com/T501h7nq2T — Booourns 🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️👻🎃🕷🕸 (@DianaTremaine82) October 16, 2019

That’s not what he is saying and OMG why can she talk? — lil bit Irish (@tinydancer0318) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard blamed everyone except Assad for the loss of life in Syria. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 16, 2019

Mayor Pete Buttigieg calls out Tulsi Gabbard for not squarely blaming Donald Trump for the bloodshed in Syria. #ct #p2 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/EXqlWqyKCJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 16, 2019

It is a fact that the Russian talking point for years has been that the United States arms al-Qaeda in Syria. Tulsi Gabbard just said it on national television. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 16, 2019

Pete explains why the carnage in Syria is ACTUALLY happening right now, gets cheers. Tulsi says Pete just wants to war everybody forever for no reason. Pete says, "You can put an end to war without embracing Donald Trump's policy." And also Tulsi Gabbard is a goddamned idiot. — Wonkette (@Wonkette) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard makes me miss Marianne Williamson. LOL #DemDebate — Just a country lawyer.(Kelly) Nationality:Chicago (@dancingvalentin) October 16, 2019

