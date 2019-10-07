Internet unleashes monstrous fury on ‘Putin’s puppet’ Trump for pulling out of key treaty

President Donald Trump took the surprising step to pull out of a key military treaty that regulated the way countries surveil each other. The move is seen as a favor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, because Russia can now go unmonitored.

U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel called a withdrawal “reckless,” and noted, “American withdrawal would only benefit Russia.”

Check out the tweets below:

There is a demented moron in charge. https://t.co/VBDs1IVa8O — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) October 7, 2019

Unless you've got Warren on tape asking China to help dig up dirt on Trump there is very obviously something more important we should all be laser focused on. — Ryan Emond (@creativelytired) October 7, 2019

Ahead of potential impeachment, Trump accelerates his Russia agenda https://t.co/Ud3fqQAUVq — kcfaul (@kcfaul) October 7, 2019

We're about 3 whistleblowers away from Trump suggesting we change our name from the USA to the United States of Russia#greatandunmatchedwisdom #KurdsBetrayed — Stefan Leal (@sleal77) October 7, 2019

Is it time to take to the streets to protest? We need to be like Hong Kong! #ImpeachTrumpNow Like a kamikaze pilot destroying America’: Experts outraged after Trump quietly moves to pull put of treaty for monitoring Russia – Raw Story https://t.co/be3XmK1tzT — teachermom (@teachermom50) October 7, 2019

Trump does yet another big favor for Putin by pulling United States out of military treaty that allows surveillance of Russia….. #MAGA #MAGA2020 #MAGA2020Landslide @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/DLcPPXTQef — Chris Coles (@kriskoles1) October 7, 2019

His time is short and he knows it. Tings like this will be coming faster and faster. — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) October 7, 2019

Yeah, ok, he’s not an asset. It’s all just a huge coincidence how everything President Gelatinous Sloth does happens to benefit Putin — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 7, 2019

They must have full time Russian agents in the White House to come up with all these pro Putin policies. Trump's too dumb to do it on his own. — Mushma Bubba (@mushmabubba) October 7, 2019

I think he’s crossed the line from asset to agent. — Archer Sully (@400trix) October 7, 2019

Yes. Inflicting maximum damage. — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 7, 2019

Trump knows he's being impeached.

That's why all of this is happening at once. Who benefits when we abandon the Kurds? Russia.

Who benefits when we refuse to arm Ukraine? Russia.

Who benefits when we pull out of the Open Skies Treaty? Russia.https://t.co/GjFY45rMwI — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 7, 2019

Trump just pulled us out of the Open Skies Treaty, risking the trans-Atlantic alliance & making it easier for Russia to deploy troops without the world knowing. He also gave a gift to Russia & Turkey by turning his back on our Kurdish allies. But go on and worry about bullshit. — James Cohen (@JamesECohen) October 7, 2019

Why would Trump pull out of this treaty? There is no good reason. I am pretty certain this would fall under aiding and abetting an enemy, as Russia attacked our elections in 2016. https://t.co/eyVPT9525Z #TREASON — Jesse Anderson (@Jesse_JTC) October 7, 2019

Putin knows his puppet is running out of time. Thus he has ramped up pressure on ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ to deliver the full list What, you don’t believe me? Then please explain how we cede Syria and leave this treaty within 24 hrs I’ll wait#MAGA https://t.co/dGHmRlb4Gb — Chris (@18zChaoticGood) October 7, 2019

What is happening that no one in the Military has stepped in? Law enforcement ? Congress? Hello???? America is being attacked and weakened in ways we would never have fathomed by our traitorous President. Wth is going on? Who’s going to stop this mad man? — Tracy Me (@tmb1229) October 7, 2019

