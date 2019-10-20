Quantcast
Is Mitt Romney about to run for president if Trump is impeached?

2 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) sat down with Axios for their HBO show Sunday and seemed incredibly moderate for a Utah senator.

Axios asked Romney about President Donald Trump’s issues with non-white people, which Romney agreed seemed to be a problem.

“The places where I would be most critical of the president would be in matters that were divisive, that appeared to be appealing to racism or misogyny,” said Romney. “And those are the kinds of things I think that have been most, most harmful long term to the foundation of America’s virtuous character.”

When it came to Trump’s personal life, Romney couldn’t help but seem innocent when he expressed faithfulness to one’s spouse.

“He has elements, I’m sure, of honor in his life,” he said. “And there’s things that I think are not honorable. And I mention that because of the payment to a porn star for sexual relations outside of marriage. Look, I’m one of those who believes that we have a responsibility to be honorable and faithful to our wives.”

Trump’s character has been one thing Evangelical Christians proclaim is honorable, but those who know Trump’s history debate the claims.

“People will recognize that character really is important in our leaders and that it’s important for our leaders to do things that unify us, that welcome people who come here legally as immigrants, that in no way signal to anybody in America that they’re less of an American because of where they came from or their sexual orientation or their race or their religion,” said Romney.

Romney also said that the president should refrain from asking foreign countries for assistance in his 2020 reelection, reminding him that it is illegal.

It’s rare for Romney to be heard promoting LGBTQ equality and denouncing misogyny, such moderation could be an indication that he’s pondering a run for president in the event Trump is impeached.

Read the full interview at Axios.

