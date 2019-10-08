Quantcast
Connect with us

Israelis worried Trump might turn on them next after abandoning the Kurds

Published

1 min ago

on

This week President Donald Trump announced that he was no longer going to protect the Kurdish people in Syria. Now, some in Israel are wondering if he might flip on them next.

It was revealed Tuesday that Trump’s decision to allow Turkey to kill the Kurds came from a call where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was screaming at him over the phone. According to NBC News, the Turkish leader was furious he wasn’t getting a sit-down with Trump and the U.S. leader wanted to get Erdoğan off the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the reporting NBC News has is that basically Donald Trump was trying to get Erdoğan off the phone, because he was mad that he didn’t get to have the one-on-one with him here in New York a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘Okay, go into Syria,’” said MSNBC’s Willie Geist.

The New York Times reported later Tuesday that Trump’s abrupt withdraw of troops in Syria “set off alarm bells among Israeli officials who fear the United States might stop standing up for Israel.”

Israel’s biggest mainstream paper flashed the headline, “A knife in our back,” about the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“The conclusion we draw needs to be unequivocal: Trump has become unreliable for Israel. He can no longer be trusted,” wrote columnist Shimon Shiffer in Yediot Ahronot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like a Kurd today,” said former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Dore Gold. Gold now serves as a top foreign policy advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There’s a growing sense that Trump is backing away from his commitments to allies,” said arms control expert Emily Landau, who works at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. “I’m not sure Israel’s in the same category as Saudi Arabia and the Kurds. At least I’m hoping that we’re not in the same category. But expectations were forged through Trump’s rhetoric and his behavior, and some of his policy decisions. And the question is, to what degree will he follow through with it, if Israel really needs the United States?”

Dependence on America’s allegiance to its allies has been unfailing in previous administrations but could be changing under the Trump administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are already in a highly volatile period, with Iran attacking U.S. allies,” like Saudi Arabia, said Israeli analyst Ofer Zalzberg at the International Crisis Group. “The Israelis are bracing against an Iranian attack. The defense establishment believes Iran will strike within two months. The Israeli reaction would be very different from the Saudi nonreaction, and Iran knows that. But it’s very dangerous to encourage Iran to feel safer and to give Iran more courage in its decisions.”

Read the full report at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani says Trump administration won’t cooperate with Congress — but he’s not in the administration

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday made a bold declaration that no one in the Trump administration would cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry -- despite the fact that Giuliani himself is not any kind of White House official.

As reported by the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, Giuliani said that he wouldn't cooperate with impeachment proceedings as long as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is running hearings on Capitol Hill.

"The position I'm stating now is the position of the administration," Giuliani said.

Giuliani tells me he won't testify or give documents to impeachment hearings being led by Schiff & would welcome legal fight over contempt. Others won't cooperate either, he says. "The position I'm stating now is the position of the administration." https://t.co/koifkuDDSe

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Scottish golf resorts lose over $14 million — despite military flights: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been hemorrhaging money from his Scotland golf courses for the past several years, but new updated documents show both courses are reporting losses again this year.

Last week, Golf Week reported the golf course in Aberdeenshire posted losses of 1.07 million pounds in 2018 ($1.3 million). Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that both courses reported combined losses to the tune of $14.3 million in total for 2018.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge stunned after Trump’s DOJ argues it’s ‘impossible to say’ if courts were right to give Congress Watergate docs

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

An attorney representing the Department of Justice on Tuesday left a federal judge stunned after they argued courts may have been wrong to hand over Watergate documents to Congress in 1974.

As reported by Politico's Darren Samuelsohn, DOJ attorney Elizabeth Shapiro argued that Congress is not within its rights to demand grand jury information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Chief United States District Judge Beryl Howell pressed Shapiro over whether she also believed it was wrong for courts to force the release of Watergate grand jury materials to Congress during the impeachment inquiry for former President Richard Nixon.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image