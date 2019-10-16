Italy court to rule on iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre
An Italian court is to rule Wednesday on whether Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Vitruvian Man drawing can be loaned to France’s Louvre, bringing to a head a bitter cultural row.
The Venice court last week suspended the loan of the world famous artwork, due to appear later this month in an exhibition at the Paris museum to mark the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death.
It did so after an Italian heritage group, Italia Nostra (Our Italy), filed a complaint saying the drawing was too fragile to travel.
The Vitruvian Man is kept in a climate-controlled vault in the Accademia Gallery in Venice and is rarely displayed to the public.
The court put on hold an accord signed in September in Paris between Italy’s culture ministry and the Louvre for a swap of works by Da Vinci and Italian painter Raphael for the Renaissance master’s quincentennial next year.
Rome had been due to lend several Leonardo works to the Louvre for a major exhibition which opens next week.
In return, paintings and drawings by Raphael were to be loaned to Italy for an exhibition in the Italian capital in March.
The loan was already questioned by Italy’s former right-wing government, which railed against the idea of lending Da Vinci works to France.
With fewer than 20 Leonardo paintings still in existence, many Italians are resentful that the Louvre possesses five of them, as well as 22 drawings.
The Renaissance genius was born in Tuscany in Italy, but died in the French town of Amboise in 1519, at the age of 67.
Italia Nostra said its motives were not political, but aimed at safeguarding a national treasure, saying the Vitruvian Man risked tearing and those who had given the green light for it to travel had not removed it from its case to examine it properly.
© 2019 AFP
Austrian man held in Dutch cellar family ‘waiting for end of time’ case
Dutch police were holding an Austrian man after the discovery of a father and his adult children who were believed to have stayed hidden in a remote farmhouse for years, officials said Wednesday.
The mystery surrounding the case in the village of Ruinerwold in the northern province of Drenthe also deepened with reports that one of the children had been active on social media this year.
Police said they discovered a father and five children aged between 18 and 25 on Monday and arrested a 58-year-old man -- not the father -- for failing to cooperate. They initially spoke of six children but later revised the number down.
Federal judge overturns ObamaCare’s transgender protections, because Jesus
A U.S. District Court judge in Texas has overturned the protections written into ObamaCare for transgender people, ruling they violate the religious rights of healthcare providers who hold religious beliefs that oppose the existence of transgender people.
On Tuesday Judge Reed O'Connor, appointed by President George W. Bush, "vacated an Obama-era regulation that prohibited providers and insurers who receive federal money from denying treatment or coverage to anyone based on sex, gender identity or termination of pregnancy," The Hill reports.
Sanctuaries protecting gun rights and the unborn challenge the legitimacy and role of federal law
In June 2019, the small Texas town of Waskom declared itself a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”
Waskom’s city council passed an ordinance that labels groups – like Planned Parenthood, NARAL and others – that perform abortions or assist women in obtaining them “criminal organizations.”
The ordinance borrows from a similar resolution passed in March by Roswell, New Mexico. Unlike the merely rhetorical Roswell resolution, however, the Texas law bans most abortions within city limits. There are no abortion providers in the town, so it is not clear how the town would enforce the ordinance. It might, perhaps, deter an organization from opening a clinic.