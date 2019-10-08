‘It’s going to get worse’: Rick Wilson explains why the GOP wants to ‘tear the Band-Aid off sooner’ on impeachment
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” Never-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson highlighted the Republican strategy to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment: Trick Democrats into holding the vote too early, so Trump and his inner circle won’t have as much of an opportunity to blurt out incriminating facts or obstruct justice.
“I saw someone make the point today that the reason Republicans are trying to press Nancy Pelosi for a vote now is they think the politics of this will get worse the longer it goes,” said anchor Chris Hayes. “And the vote margin now — if they can lock in a vote impeachment inquiry now, it would look good for them. What do you think of that?”
“A dead fish never smells better a week later,” said Wilson. “It’s going to get worse and have more political consequences as time goes by. That’s why they’re rushing.”
“These guys recognize, also, Donald Trump is the greatest advocate and argument for impeachment,” continued Wilson. “He keeps doing things in broad daylight that are impeachable. They keep doing things to obstruct Congress. They keep doing things to reveal the depths of his malfeasance on these foreign calls. And so none of the Republicans right now bravely pounding their chests saying ‘Do it now, do it now,’ really want it to happen at all, but they’d rather try to tear the Band-Aid off sooner and pop this bubble of anticipation, and if Democrats are smart, which is always an open question when it comes to these hardball maneuverings, they’ll delay this, stretch this.”
“The reason these numbers are moving in the polling, [is] the numbers have moved with independents and soft Republicans,” added Wilson. “Independents and soft Republicans are moving towards impeachment, towards investigation very quickly. I don’t think they’re going to get their wish on this one, especially because Donald Trump will keep making the case he’s a president who will continue to obstruct justice and do things in office that should be justified as expulsion.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Republicans thought Sondland could vindicate Trump — but he blocked the testimony anyway
Some House Republicans had hoped that Ambassador to European Union Gordon Sondland would testify before Congress as scheduled on Tuesday as they had hoped he could vindicate President Donald Trump.
The administration announced after midnight that they blocked Sondland from his scheduled testimony.
"The decision to block Mr. Sondland’s testimony frustrated some House Republicans," The New York Times reported Tuesday evening. "A group of them visited the president earlier Tuesday and explained why they hoped to hear from Mr. Sondland, a person briefed on the meeting said, in part because he has already denied any quid pro quo."
CNN
‘Like a three-car major pileup’: Andrew McCabe slams Trump’s abuses of power — and says it’s going to get worse
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tore into President Donald Trump for his handling of the Ukraine scandal — and warned that his legal and political problems are only going to worsen.
"What does it mean to you, Trump aides scrambled to alert lawyers of their concerns," asked anchor Chris Cuomo. "At least one National Security Council official alerted the White House's national security lawyers about the concerns. The White House lawyers thought they could deal with the situations, but then those same lawyers later ordered the transcript moved to that highly classified server."
‘It’s going to get worse’: Rick Wilson explains why the GOP wants to ‘tear the Band-Aid off sooner’ on impeachment
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," Never-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson highlighted the Republican strategy to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment: Trick Democrats into holding the vote too early, so Trump and his inner circle won't have as much of an opportunity to blurt out incriminating facts or obstruct justice.
"I saw someone make the point today that the reason Republicans are trying to press Nancy Pelosi for a vote now is they think the politics of this will get worse the longer it goes," said anchor Chris Hayes. "And the vote margin now — if they can lock in a vote impeachment inquiry now, it would look good for them. What do you think of that?"