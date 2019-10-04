Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s just gotten worse every day’: Maddow explains how a GOP senator pulled the rug out from under Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke down the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal on Friday while appearing on “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace.

The main heart of the case against Trump, she explained, is a campaign finance violation. Trump solicited campaign assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he pressured the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, Maddow argued. He’s done this in the open and through back channels, as the White House has now admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she noted, in addition to this crime and impeachable offense, Trump also seems to have withheld military aid as part of a quid pro quo arrangement with the Ukrainians. And while Trump had modicum of a defense to this accusation in a series of damning texts between State Department officials, Maddow argued that the latest revelations on Friday from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blow that excuse out of the water.

“The one thing the president had going for him in those text messages was Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland saying, sort of officiously, in a brand new tone, developed after five hours away from his text messages, ‘Having spoken with counsel, I want to be clear that there was no crime here. There’s definitely been no criming!’” (Note: Maddow wasn’t quoting exactly, but mocking the language for comic effect.)

She continued: “I mean, it’s this weird thing from Sondland. It’s the only thing the president had to hang his hat on. And, Ron Johnson comes out today and says: ‘That guy Sondland, you know? He told me there’s a quid pro quo!” She burst out laughing.

In a Wall Street Journal article, Johnson recounted Sondland telling him on Aug. 31 that if Ukraine would “get to the bottom of what happened in 2016—if President Trump has that confidence, then he’ll release the military spending.” Trump would later deny the existence of a quid pro quo to Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

But ultimately, Maddow argued, despite the fact that Republicans have made the question of the quid pro quo a central talking point, it only aggravates the underlying impeachable offense. Even if no quid pro quo happened, Trump’s actions would be unacceptable.

“I think the White House defense here, we should expect to be chaos and obfuscation. Because on the facts, it’s just gotten worse every day,” she said.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s just gotten worse every day’: Maddow explains how a GOP senator pulled the rug out from under Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke down the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal on Friday while appearing on “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace.

The main heart of the case against Trump, she explained, is a campaign finance violation. Trump solicited campaign assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he pressured the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, Maddow argued. He’s done this in the open and through back channels, as the White House has now admitted.

But she noted, in addition to this crime and impeachable offense, Trump also seems to have withheld military aid as part of a quid pro quo arrangement with the Ukrainians. And while Trump had modicum of a defense to this accusation in a series of damning texts between State Department officials, Maddow argued that the latest revelations on Friday from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blow that excuse out of the water.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This quote of Hitler eerily describes Trump’s sinister worldview

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

by Bill C. Davis

“I emancipate man from the humiliating chimera which is called conscience. Conscience, like education, mutilates man. I have the advantage of not being restrained by any considerations of a theoretical or moral nature.” This from a speech in 1941 where the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin ostensibly quoted Adolf Hitler to exhort those gathered to take the same advice.

“The humiliating chimera of conscience.”

In this country, there has been a political and cultural romance with persons who have emancipated themselves from the “humiliating chimera of conscience.” Whether it’s Santa or God or an internal moral parent figure that audits your actions when no one else is watching, whoever is able to evict that figure from their inner consciousness emerges as a hero in American culture. Lovable gangsters from James Cagney to Tony Soprano to Michael Corleone—getting away with it is the only rule to be honored. When caught: Attack. Rant. Divert. Accuse. (If ever you want to know what Trump is guilty of listen to his accusations. In 2016 saying if he loses it’s because the system is rigged—and saying it as he knows the system is being rigged in his favor. Nepotism? Paraphrasing? Treason? Low IQ?)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It is illegal’: Federal Election Commission chairwoman explains the law about foreign assistance on MSNBC

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission appeared on MSNBC on Friday evening to remind America that it is illegal to solicit election assistance from foreign governments.

Ellen Weintraub was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word" following a week in which President Donald Trump publicly solicited assistance from multiple foreign governments.

"Let me make something 100% clear," O'Donnell said. "It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image