‘It’s like watching a movie’: Trump says he may release video footage of raid that killed ISIS leader

This Monday, President Trump said that his administration is considering releasing video footage of the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, POLITICO reports.

“We’re thinking about it. We may,” Trump told a gaggle of reporters this Monday before leaving for an event in Chicago. “We may take certain parts of it and release it, yes.”

Trump went on to describe his experience of watching the raid in real-time as “watching a movie.”