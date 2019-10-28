‘It’s like watching a movie’: Trump says he may release video footage of raid that killed ISIS leader
This Monday, President Trump said that his administration is considering releasing video footage of the raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, POLITICO reports.
“We’re thinking about it. We may,” Trump told a gaggle of reporters this Monday before leaving for an event in Chicago. “We may take certain parts of it and release it, yes.”
Trump went on to describe his experience of watching the raid in real-time as “watching a movie.”
Don Jr. melts down over criticism that Trump didn’t bring Barron to World Series: ‘That’s great parenting moron!’
Donald Trump Jr. on Monday raged against a critic on Twitter who accused President Donald Trump of being a bad father for not bringing his son Barron to the World Series on Sunday.
Rob Anderson, a former Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district, hammered Trump on Sunday night for bringing a large posse of Republican lawmakers with him to the World Series without bothering to bring his 13-year-old son along.
"A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a 'family man' I’ve ever heard," Anderson said. "I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz."
Top executives expected at Saudi ‘Davos in desert’
Top finance executives and political leaders have converged on Saudi capital Riyadh for a Davos-style investment forum, in stark contrast to last year's mass boycott following the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US officials and the heads of giant banks, top asset management firms and major sovereign wealth funds top the guest list at the three-day Future Investment Forum (FII) that starts Tuesday.
The murder of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi last October at Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate triggered one of the top crude exporter's worst crises and prompted a wave of business and political leaders to pull out of the glitzy annual conference at the last minute.
Even Republicans who hate Trump can’t throw him under the bus — until Mitch McConnell gives them the nod
On Monday, economist Niels Rosenquist wrote a lengthy theory for The Bulwark about how Republicans are kept in line defending President Donald Trump — and how that solid wall of support might crumble.
"The Republican base, which President Trump has consolidated among whites without college degrees and evangelicals, loves him," wrote Rosenquist. "But a subtler explanation may be closer to correct ... What if Republican members of Congress consider themselves so completely at the mercy of public opinion that they feel politically paralyzed—as if putting any distance between themselves and the president guarantees they will soon be sprucing up their LinkedIn profiles? That sounds a lot like an ecosystem dominated by Fox News, talk radio, Donald Trump, and the GOP primary electorate."