‘It’s terrible!’ GOP’s Will Hurd goes off on Trump publicly asking China to investigate rivals
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) went off on President Donald Trump on Friday after being shown a clip of the president calling on the Chinese government to investigate his political opponents.
After CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Hurd for his reaction to the president’s latest encouragement of foreign interference in American elections, the retiring GOP congressman didn’t hold back.
“I think it is terrible,” he said. “I think it is something that I wouldn’t have done and I can go two days — I think two days before that, wishing China congratulations on 70 years of communism via a tweet, is not something I would do either. China is an adversary.”
Earlier in the interview, Hurd also said that he is very concerned about the recently unearthed text messages showing that American officials believed they needed to convince the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as a precondition for securing a meeting with Trump.
“This is part of the reason why I think we should be having these hearings in the Intelligence Committee,” he said. “I believe the whistle blower. These are allegations — and we have to be clear of that — but these are serious enough it warrants some of the hearings we’ve been having.”
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) on Friday became the first Republican in the House of Representatives to call out the president for asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and he called the president's actions "terrible."
