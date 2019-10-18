James Mattis finally fires back at Trump in a surprisingly funny charity speech
Former US defense secretary James Mattis said he was honored to be the “world’s most overrated general” in a swipe at his former boss Donald Trump who insulted him earlier this week.
At a gala charity dinner in New York Thursday evening, Mattis told diners he had now “achieved greatness.”
“I’m not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world’s most overrated,” he said.
“I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress,” he said.
“So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner.
“And you do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories.”
Trump called Mattis “the world’s most overrated general” during an acrimonious White House meeting Wednesday with top Democrats over Syria policy.
The retired Marine general said he wasn’t bothered by Trump’s comments.
“Of course not, I earned my spurs on the battlefield… and Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor,” Mattis said, in a jab at the medical condition which allowed Trump to avoid the Vietnam draft.
“And I think the only person in the military that Mr Trump doesn’t think is overrated is Colonel Sanders.”
The softly spoken but battle-hardened former Marine left the administration last year, saying in his resignation letter that Trump’s worldview was irreconcilable with his own.
“I commanded forces in Iraq and Syria and Afghanistan. I tried to bring some peace and order to places with no organized government, chaotic and warring factions, irrational fears and toxic hatred,” Mattis told diners.
“It was hard work but it wasn’t until I started working in Washington DC that I realized how easy I had it overseas in a combat zone.”
Referring to Trump’s “Mad Dog” nickname for him, the general said he had “turned over a kinder, gentler leaf.”
“I like to think of myself as less of a mad dog and more of an emotional support animal, and that’s really great because the airlines let me fly for free.”
A year on from leaving the administration, Mattis joked: “The recovery process is going well, the counselor says I’ll graduate soon.”
“A year, according to White House time, is about 9,000 hours of executive time or 1,800 holes of golf,” he said in another jab at the president.
Fox News host shreds Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up his damning Ukraine confession
Fox News host Ed Henry was not at all impressed with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's attempt to clean up a damning admission he made about President Donald Trump tying the delivery of aid to the Ukrainian government to being willing to launch investigations at the president's behest.
During a Friday segment, Henry seemed particularly annoyed that Mulvaney had tried to blame the media for supposedly misconstruing statements that he'd made in broad daylight.
"The media is to blame for writing down what he said and Fox recording on video what he said?" Henry said. "He stood at the podium and connected the dots for Democrats and said, 'You are darn right... that we were holding up aid to Ukraine because the president wanted an investigation of corruption!'"
2020 Election
GOP giving up trying to reclaim House seats as 2020 wipeout looms: report
Faced with a ticket likely headed by an unpopular president and watching the Democrats rake in campaign cash ahead of the 2020 election, the Republican Party is conceding they will not win back the House by reclaiming seats they lost in the so-called 2018 "blue wave" election.
According to a report from Politico, Democratic candidates have been stockpiling massive amounts of cash to wage war in what is expected to be a high turnout election with Donald Trump as the face of the Republican Party and seats that the GOP thought they might have a shot at now appearing unattainable.
Eric Trump whines about ‘cheap shots’ after explaining why his family business stiffs contractors
Hundreds of contractors over the years have filed complaints against the Trump Organization, saying they weren't paid the fees owed to them. Speaking to Yahoo Finance this Thursday, Eric Trump, who the organization's Executive Vice President, defended his company's record in a rather eyebrow-raising way.
"We believe in paying people when they do great jobs," Donald Trump's second eldest son said.
"We get people paid incredibly quickly. And we pay contractors,” he continued, adding that the Trump Organization only refuses to pay if a contractor doesn't complete a job.