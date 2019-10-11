Jane Fonda arrested in climate protest at US Capitol
Oscar-winner Jane Fonda was arrested Friday outside the US Capitol where she was protesting climate change and demanding action to protect the environment.
The 81-year-old film star, longtime activist and exercise guru was taken into custody with several others after 10 minutes of protesting on the Capitol steps, video posted on Fonda’s Facebook page showed.
“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement that did not identify those detained.
Fonda, dressed in a bright red overcoat, chanted climate action slogans before she was handcuffed and led away to cheers from fellow protesters.
The protest may become a familiar site on Capitol Hill.
Fonda recently told the Los Angeles Times that she was moving to Washington for four months, fully committed to fighting global warming with a passion similar to that of Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Speaking to a small gathering before her arrest, Fonda decried the “man-made crisis” of climate change and said she and other activists would be returning to Capitol Hill “every Friday at 11:00, rain or shine or snow or blizzard or whatever,” for a series of rallies.
“This is a collective crisis that demands collective action now,” she said.
Climate change has emerged as a prominent issue in US politics, and several candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have released major and ambitious climate action platforms.
Fonda starred in US movie classics like “9 to 5” and “On Golden Pond,” as well as the recent Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”
She won best actress Academy Awards for 1971’s “Klute” and “Coming Home,” from 1978.
© 2019 AFP
‘The stuff of third-world nations’: Former Fox News reporter fact-checks Trump on Shepard Smith
Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron was shocked by the recent decision by Shepard Smith to leave the network after working there for over 30 years.
Calling it a "big loss" for the network, Cameron noted that it says something about how the network has been "shrinking" its news department for years as it opts for opinion commentary for the right-wing. He explained that entertainment is what gets ratings and ad revenue along with it.
"It is a real sad day for people who watch Fox News and want accurate information because shep was somebody who you could reliably count on," he said, neglecting to mention that Fox News has opted for entertainment above Trump for years.
Breaking Banner
‘Classic Trump’: Ex-prosecutor reveals why we know Rudy Giuliani is being thrown under the bus
President Donald Trump is likely throwing Rudy Giuliani under the bus, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Friday.
"The Beat" anchor Ari Melber interviewed former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance about new comments from Trump distancing himself from Giuliani.
"One more point to Joyce, that is we are here on a day when the president of the United States is now claiming that maybe his lawyer isn’t his lawyer," Melber noted.
Melber said "the echos are eery" of how Trump distanced himself from Michael Cohen, who used to be Trump's personal attorney, but is now serving time in a federal prison.
Breaking Banner
This could be the secret Russian cited in the indictment against Giuliani’s businessmen
Rudy Giuliani business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were indicted and arrested Thursday morning as they were fleeing the country on a one-way flight to Europe. David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin were also charged in what Mother Jones reporter David Corn called "overlapping capers."
According to the indictments, Parnes and Fruman made secret donations to Republicans that would further their business interest and promote their agenda. They also teamed up with Parnas business partners, Correia and Kukushkin, to make donations financed by a Russian national to GOP candidates in Nevada to influence a cannabis business they wanted to start in the state.