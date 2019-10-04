Jeff Koons’ tulips honoring Paris attacks victims to be inaugurated at Petit Palais after controversy
Paris will on Friday inaugurate a Jeff Koons sculpture of tulips given to France by the artist to honor the victims of the 2015 attacks. “Tulips bouquet” was installed near the Petit Palais museum after a controversy over its location.
The tulips would be “an offering of remembrance to the victims of the terrible tragedies that have happened in France over the last two years”, Koons told FRANCE 24 in a November 2016 interview, adding that he wanted “to give hope to the surviving family members” and help the city overcome the tragedy.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo inititally said the sculpture – a 10-metre (34-foot) work of bronze, stainless steel and aluminium weighing 33 tons – would be installed in front of the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris near Trocadéro.
But the decision sparked controversy.
In an open letter published in the daily Libération last year, 23 figures from France’s art and culture world denounced the choice of a prime location for such a massive structure and noted that the museums had no symbolic connection with the Paris attacks.
They also said that while Koons was a “brilliant and inventive” artist in the 1980s, he had since become a symbol of “industrial”, assembly-line art. Others balked at the cost to taxpayers of installing the immense piece.
Koons said Tuesday he was “saddened” by the negative reaction. He told Le Figaro that the row was triggered by “a lot of misunderstandings and misinformation”.
Koons’ scupture has now found a home near the Petit Palais museum that is partly obscured from view by trees, ending the four-year row over its location.
It features a hand holding a huge bunch of multicoloured tulips, intended to mimic how the figure in the Statue of Liberty grasps her torch.
Koons created the monumental bouquet after being asked to come up with a work symbolising America’s solidarity with France in the wake of the Paris attacks, which left 130 people dead.
In October, the city of Paris announced it had finally found a new location for the orphaned flowers in a garden behind the Petit Palais.
Koons said the controversy had been “painful” but that the sculpture had given him a “magnificent opportunity to show my respect and love for France and the French”.
Private donors financed the work’s estimated €3.5 million ($3.8 million) price tag.
Koons said the proceeds of the sculpture’s copyright would be shared between associations representing terror victims and the city of Paris.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Breaking Banner
‘TRUMP IS SCREWED!’ Internet erupts in laughter after Jared Kushner tapped to lead impeachment fight
President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead the fight against House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
As reported by CNN on Friday, the president is relying on Kushner and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to come up with a plan aimed at beating back investigations launched by House Democrats into the president's efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political opponents.
Kushner has been the mastermind behind some of Trump's biggest mistakes as president, most notably the decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller and the conviction of multiple Trump associates for a wide array of offenses.
Breaking Banner
Inside the web of nutbar conspiracy theories that may finally bring down Trump
Last weekend, for the first time, one of Donald Trump's former insiders appeared on television and openly discussed the metastasizing Ukraine scandal in clear and concise terms. Former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert appeared on ABC's "This Week":
Bossert was talking about two of the strands of what turns out to be a convoluted set of interlocking conspiracy theories, all of which involve Rudy Giuliani and all of which are, quite frankly, completely nuts.
There's the one about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the "Black Ledger," which forms one strand of the ludicrous "Ukraine framed Russia to help Hillary Clinton" 2016 collusion theory. Manafort knows his way around Ukraine and Giuliani has reportedly been consulting with him in prison, where Manafort is serving time for various felonies he committed during his work there.
Breaking Banner
Ex-Trump strategist admits ‘Deep State’ conspiracy is bogus: That ‘theory is for nut cases’
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Steve Bannon has essentially debunked the "Deep State" conspiracy theory he helped popularize.
Bannon, who served as Trump's White House chief strategist after leading his campaign across the finish line, argues in a new book "Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law" that the conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously, reported The Guardian.
"(The) deep state conspiracy theory is for nut cases," Bannon told author James B. Stewart. “America isn’t Turkey or Egypt."