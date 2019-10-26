John Kelly rips former boss Donald Trump for ‘catastrophically bad idea’

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ripped President Donald Trump for his “catastrophically bad idea” that will strengthen Russia’s influence in the Middle East.
Speaking at the Sea Island Summit, the retired four-star general went off on his former boss, the Washington Examiner reported Saturday.
“I want to get out of the endless wars, too. The problem is, the other side, even if we wanted to surrender, will not take our surrender. They hate us because of who we are, the way we live our lives, the way we worship our God,” Kelly said.
“What was working in Syria was that for very little investment, the Kurds were doing all the fighting, the vast majority of the dying, and we were providing intelligence and fire support assistance. And we were winning,” he explained.
“It didn’t happen while I was there — and a couple of other people recently left the administration and then he went with his instinct. But it was, on a number of levels, the wrong thing to do and it has opened the way for the Russians to be very, very influential in the Middle East,” Kelly warned.
