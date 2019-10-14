John Oliver does epic send-off for Fox News host Shep Smith: ‘You were always too weird for where you worked’

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver issued a hilarious send-off to Fox News’ Shep Smith, who abruptly left the network after his show Friday.

Oliver compiled a super-cut of the former host specifically focusing on the ways that Smith brought a little bit of weirdness to the Fox News network.

During the solar eclipse this year, Smith cheered on “the total eclipse of the sun,” a take-off of the popular karaoke tune, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Smith noted that if he put his cell phone in the way and took a picture with another camera, he’d have a “total eclipse of his phone.”

One of Smith’s greatest fascinations, however, was the HBO show “True Blood,” which likely scored millions in free advertising off of Smith’s dedicated fandom. He frequently urged guests to DVR the show.

You can see a few more of Smith’s weirdness in the tribue video below: