John Oliver does epic send-off for Fox News host Shep Smith: ‘You were always too weird for where you worked’
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver issued a hilarious send-off to Fox News’ Shep Smith, who abruptly left the network after his show Friday.
Oliver compiled a super-cut of the former host specifically focusing on the ways that Smith brought a little bit of weirdness to the Fox News network.
During the solar eclipse this year, Smith cheered on “the total eclipse of the sun,” a take-off of the popular karaoke tune, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Smith noted that if he put his cell phone in the way and took a picture with another camera, he’d have a “total eclipse of his phone.”
One of Smith’s greatest fascinations, however, was the HBO show “True Blood,” which likely scored millions in free advertising off of Smith’s dedicated fandom. He frequently urged guests to DVR the show.
You can see a few more of Smith’s weirdness in the tribue video below:
The president’s ‘America First’ policy has been replaced by a ‘Trump First’ strategy: columnist
Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Jackson Diehl outlined in a Sunday column that President Donald Trump may have promised his supporters an "America First" presidency, but it's quickly become a "Trump First" policy instead.
In the column, Diehl explained it took Trump about one month to completely destroy his 2016 campaign promise.
"Thanks mostly to the president's increasingly unhinged behavior," he began, "Trump's corruption in Ukraine" and his disaster in Syria has blocked a more significant story of Trump's change on his "America First" policy.
Economic indicators aren’t looking good as Trump heads into reelection: report
There's a gloomy outlook on the global economy, according to the economic indicators outlined by the International Monetary Fund and the Institute of International Finance.
Axios reported Sunday that they lowered the growth forecast for 2019 as a result of "a synchronized slowdown."
WATCH: Trump supporters celebrate video at his golf resort showing president conducting mass shooting
Supporters at President Donald Trump's Trump National Doral Miami showed a video depicting the president conducting a mass shooting. Instead of people's heads, however, it was replaced with logos of media outlets like PBS, NPR and others.
In the past, the president has advocated violence against CNN or other media, but has stopped short of advocating a mass shooting.
"Several of Mr. Trump's top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, which was held by a pro-Trump group, American Priority, at Trump National Doral Miami," The New York Times reported Sunday. "Ms. Sanders and a person close Mr. Trump's son said on Sunday that they did not see the video at the conference."