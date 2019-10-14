Quantcast
Journalist explains the horrifying ‘scale of the disaster Trump has wrought’ in the Middle East — and worldwide

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, British journalist Edward Luce laid out the chilling likely consequences of President Donald Trump’s abandonment of Kurdish allies in Syria — and how the decision threatens to destroy America’s ability to steer world diplomacy:

Ex-cult member imagines terrifying end game to Trump’s presidency: ‘He might take everyone with him — like Jim Jones’

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump exhibits many signs of "malignant narcissism," according to some psychologists, and his personality profile fits with other notorious cult leaders.

Steven Hassan, a mental health counselor and an expert on mind control, described the alarming similarities he sees between the president and cult leaders like the one whose control he fell under himself as a young man, in a new column for The Daily Beast.

"I have seen that profile up close," Hassan wrote. "Over 40 years ago, while a junior in college, I was recruited into a destructive mind control cult, the Unification Church, popularly known as the Moonies after its leader, Sun Myung Moon."

‘Crazy as a bag of hammers’ Lindsey Graham mocked for calling Trump’s too-late sanctions on Turkey a ‘game changer’

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

As Kurd civilians are slaughtered in Syria after Donald Trump opened the door for Turkey to invade, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came under withering ridicule for happily announcing the president's agreement to levy economic sanctions of Turkey as a "game changer."

The South Carolina conservative has been harshly critical of the president's decision to move U.S. military personnel out of Syria where they have served as a bulwark againts a Turkish invasion, and now that the slaughter has begun, Graham has been seeking a way to lessen the damage as people are slaughtered.

Late Sunday, Graham tweeted, "Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions. This decision by President Trump will be a game changer -- in all the wrong ways -- for Turkey."

Kurdish forces warned they’d go to Putin and Assad if US withdrew: Former Trump envoy

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Now that President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will abandon Kurdish resistance fighters to be persecuted and killed by Turkish forces, the erstwhile U.S. allies are moving to cut a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to ensure their protection — all but wiping out U.S. support in the region.

Not only was this broadly predicted by experts, but according to The Daily Beast, former anti-ISIS special envoy Brett McGurk was warned explicitly by Kurdish officials last year that this would happen if America did not secure a deal to contain Turkey and ensure the Kurds' continuing security.

