Judge stunned after Trump’s DOJ argues it’s ‘impossible to say’ if courts were right to give Congress Watergate docs

Published

1 min ago

on

An attorney representing the Department of Justice on Tuesday left a federal judge stunned after they argued courts may have been wrong to hand over Watergate documents to Congress in 1974.

As reported by Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn, DOJ attorney Elizabeth Shapiro argued that Congress is not within its rights to demand grand jury information from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Chief United States District Judge Beryl Howell pressed Shapiro over whether she also believed it was wrong for courts to force the release of Watergate grand jury materials to Congress during the impeachment inquiry for former President Richard Nixon.

“Shapiro at first said it was ‘impossible to say’ what happened in 1974 was wrong,” Samuelsohn reports. “Shapiro then said if the same Watergate road map case came today there’d be a ‘different result’ because the law has changed since 1974. She said the judge wouldn’t be able to do the same thing absent changes to the grand jury rules and statutes.”

“Wow, okay,” Howell replied, according to Samuelsohn. “As I said, the Department is taking an extraordinary position.”

Trump directly linked to response to Ukraine ambassador who questioned ‘crazy’ scheme to withhold aid

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Ambassador Gordon Sondland spoke by phone with President Donald Trump before responding to another State Department official questioning an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, texted Sondland, the EU ambassador, on Sept. 9 to express his discomfort with withholding congressionally approved aid for the U.S. ally until its government agreed to dig up campaign dirt on the former vice president.

"I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor texted.

Trump supporter arrested for pulling gun on woman over her Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota this week arrested a Trump supporter who allegedly pulled his gun on a woman because he disapproved of her bumper sticker supporting the presidential candidacy of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The Star Tribune reports that an 18-year-old Moorhead woman told local police that she was confronted by a 27-year-old man who pulled up alongside her car and started yelling about "his dislike for the political bumper sticker" on her car, police said.

State Department issued ‘midnight call’ to block Sondland testimony after he turned over his private messages

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

The State Department delivered a phone call shortly after midnight on Tuesday to instruct the attorney for European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to not allow his client to testify before Congress.

Sondland attorney Robert Luskin tells Yahoo News' Mike Isikoff that he received a phone call from the State Department at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that told him Sondland should not show up for his scheduled deposition later that morning.

