Julián Castro says his campaign is ‘in dire need’ of funds – and he’s out if he can’t raise $800K in ten days
Julián Castro says he will have to pull out of the Democratic presidential primary if he does not raise $800,000 in the next ten days. Castro, a former HUD Secretary, says he will be forced to stop campaigning if he does not reach his financial goals by the end of the month.
“The truth is, for our campaign, these debates have offered our only guaranteed opportunity to share my vision with the American people,” Castro said in an email to supporters, as Buzzfeed reports.
“If I can’t make the next debate stage, we cannot sustain a campaign that can make it to Iowa in February,” Castro continued. “My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going.”
U.S. Senator Cory Booker had made a similar announcement last month, telling supporters he would need to drop out if he did not raise $1.7 million by the end of September. He pulled in more than $2.1 million over that last nine days or so, leading to his strongest fundraising month of his campaign.
Castro is consistently polling around 1% and has never gotten above the 2% mark, according to RealClear Politics.
2020 Election
Buttigieg took campaign hiring advice from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Raising fresh questions and new critiques about his close ties to corporate elites amid a hotly contested Democratic primary, Bloomberg reports Monday morning that the campaign of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received private and direct hiring advice from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg—advice the presidential candidate apparently took.
According to Bloomberg:
Earlier this year, Zuckerberg sent multiple emails to Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg's campaign manager, with names of individuals that he might consider hiring, campaign spokesman Chris Meagher confirmed. Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg's wife, also sent multiple emails to Schmuhl with staff recommendations. Ultimately, two of the people recommended were hired.
2020 Election
As Zuckerberg defends false Trump ads as free expression, critics say Facebook’s assault on ‘foundations of Democracy’ must be stopped
"To save democracy and the free press, we must eliminate Google and Facebook's control over the information commons."
Amid the ongoing debate over Facebook's policy of exempting political advertising from its "misinformation" standards, a "defiant" speech on free expression delivered Thursday by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has elevated broader concerns about how powerful tech giants are "poisoning the well of our democracy."
2020 Election
Here’s how the top Democratic presidential candidates are faring in the race for Texas donors
Unsurprisingly, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke are getting more money here than from any other state. But other candidates are playing in Texas, too.
Texas has long been a red state. But with the vast amount of money here — and with many predicting a new level of competitiveness — it’s still an important place for the Democratic presidential candidates.
That’s especially true for the two Texas natives vying for the presidency, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke.