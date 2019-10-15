Kamala Harris comes out swinging for abortion rights: ‘People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies’
At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) condemned the attacks on abortion rights unfurling in state legislatures and courts nationwide — and urged Americans to pay attention.
“This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle,” said Harris. “Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women’s access to health care. It’s outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It’s not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies.”
“Women are the majority of the population in this country,” added Harris. “People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives. Let’s talk about that. That’s a significant health care issue in America today.”
Watch below:
CNN
Bernie Sanders: ‘It would be a disaster’ if Democrats only focused on impeaching Trump
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was asked his view of impeaching President Donald Trump. His response was that impeachment should move forward — but not obscure the policy goals the Democratic Party holds for the American people.
"Let me make a point," said Sanders, who is coming off of successful treatment of a heart attack. "I think it's absolutely imperative we go forward with impeachment. I hope that he is impeached. But I think what would be a disaster, if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump."
CNN
Trump’s ‘broken promises’ destroyed at outset of CNN’s democratic debate
At Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper galvanized the crowd with promises to turn the state blue — and all the ways President Donald Trump has failed to look after the people who voted for him there.
"Here’s a fun fact for us tonight. Donald Trump has traveled to Ohio more in the past year than any state in the country where he doesn’t own a golf course," said Pepper. "Now why is that? It’s not that he’s golfing here. No. It’s because he’s scared. He’s underwater, and he knows that when Ohio turns blue that’s the end of his presidency. That’s it. And guess what? He’s right. He is in trouble here. Deep trouble, and we agree with him, don’t we? We will be the state that ends the Trump presidency."
CNN
WATCH LIVE: CNN Democratic debate with 12 candidates on stage in Ohio
A massive field of 12 Democrats will take to the stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday for the fourth official Democratic Debate.
The debate will be the largest group of candidates on stage as the qualifications for the debate grow more stringent. The hellish Q&A will last an agonizing three hours, where viewers will wade through the minute details on which the candidates disagree.
One new candidate will appear, billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been spending millions in ads to promote the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The other candidates will include Former Vice President Joe Biden., Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).