Kamala Harris comes out swinging for abortion rights: ‘People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies’

At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) condemned the attacks on abortion rights unfurling in state legislatures and courts nationwide — and urged Americans to pay attention.

“This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle,” said Harris. “Not one word with all of these discussions about health care, on women’s access to health care. It’s outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It’s not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with their bodies.”

“Women are the majority of the population in this country,” added Harris. “People need to keep their hands off of women’s bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives. Let’s talk about that. That’s a significant health care issue in America today.”

Watch below: