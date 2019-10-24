Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway threatens to investigate reporter’s personal life in unhinged interview

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threatened to investigate a reporter’s personal life during an unhinged interview with the Washington Examiner.

The trouble began after Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek received a call from Tom Joannou, who serves as Conway’s personal assistant, to complain about a story she’d written that included mentions of husband George Conway, who has become a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.

Joannou asked Yilek if the conversation could be off the record, and she agreed. However, shortly after the two started talking, Kellyanne Conway herself grabbed the phone and started haranguing Yilek.

Because she had only agreed to stay off the record with Joannou, the conversation with Conway was now on the record.

The Trump adviser railed against Yilek for writing about her husband and claimed that he was only now making a name for himself because of her relation with the president.

“Let me tell you something, from a powerful woman,” Conway said. “Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to. He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”

Later in the interview, Conway threatened to launch investigations into Yilek’s personal life.

“Listen, if you’re going to cover my personal life, then we’re welcome to do the same around here,” she said. “If it has nothing to do with my job, which it doesn’t, that’s obvious, then we’re either going to expect you to cover everybody’s personal life or we’re going to start covering them over here.”

Read the whole interview at this link.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Jersey looking to pull Trump golf club liquor licenses after drunk patron caused fatal car crash

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

The state of New Jersey is looking to revoke the liquor licenses from at least one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in the state after one of its patrons caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence.

The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump golf course in Colts Neck, N.J. has received a letter from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal that accuses it of over-serving alcohol to a patron named Andrew G. Halder, who went on to cause a vehicular wreck that wound up killing his own father.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Turkey orders Trump to hand over top Kurdish commander

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is now being ordered to hand over a Kurdish military commander by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Axios reported.

In an interview with state TV on Thursday, Erdo?an said that the U.S. should hand over Mazloum Kobani Abdi, saying that he is a "wanted terrorist."

Turkey isn't exactly the most reliable when it comes to opinions on the Kurdish people, they're the ones who waged an ethnic cleansing bombing campaign before American special forces were scrambling to get out of Syria.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Crazed Trump supporters think John Legend and Chrissy Teigen run a global child sex trafficking ring

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have come under fire from crazed Trump-loving conspiracy theorists who are baselessly accusing them of running a global child sex trafficking ring.

According to Teigen, the celebrity couple have been getting harassed by believers in the "QAnon" conspiracy theory who are falsely accusing them of being allies of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire and accused pedophile who took his own life earlier this year.

"I can’t ignore them," Teigen wrote on Twitter about the conspiracy theorists Thursday. "They aren’t trolls. They believe my husband and I traffick kids. I have pictures of them in my garage. I don’t think you know the magnitude of this -- it’s not an 'ignoring' type situation."

Continue Reading
 
 
