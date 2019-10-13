Kellyanne Conway whines about ‘disgrace’ of impeachment: ‘I want Adam Schiff under oath every time he talks’
Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, on Sunday called on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be “under oath every time he talks.”
Conway made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News.
“What I think is going on with impeachment is a disgrace,” Conway complained. “Adam Schiff loves to be in front of the cameras, and yet the one place he’s not in front of the cameras is while he’s leading an impeachment inquiry.”
“That’s so curious to me,” she added. “Why doesn’t he come out in the open, and I want Adam Schiff under oath every time he talks, because he does what liars and cheaters do, they lie and they cheat. He lies to the American people. He has no credibility.”
Conway later accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of trying to “interfere” in the U.S. election by pursuing an impeachment inquiry.
“Why do we have so many people in our own country interfering in the U.S. election by trying to get in [Trump’s] way?” she asked.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
