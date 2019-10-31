Ken Cuccinelli is so toxic that 20 GOP senators opposed him running Homeland Security: report

Once upon a time, Ken Cuccinelli was seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.
Cuccinelli won three elections to the Virginia state Senate and in 2009 was elected Attorney General of the commonwealth in a fifteen percentage point landslide.
But in 2013, then-Attorney General Cuccinelli lost a race for governor against former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe.
Cuccinelli subsequently landed in the Trump administration and is currently the acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS).
President Donald Trump had reportedly sought to nominate Cuccinelli to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security, but the nomination would not have been able to make it through the GOP Senate.
Politico is now reporting exactly how unpopular Cuccinelli is with Senate Republicans.
“The White House had considered nominating acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli for the job but learned that 20 senators opposed him, dooming his nomination,” Politico reported, citing a person involved in the discussions.
The White House reportedly has “imminent plans” to name Chad Wolf the acting secretary of DHS.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.