Ken Cuccinelli is so toxic that 20 GOP senators opposed him running Homeland Security: report

Once upon a time, Ken Cuccinelli was seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.

Cuccinelli won three elections to the Virginia state Senate and in 2009 was elected Attorney General of the commonwealth in a fifteen percentage point landslide.

But in 2013, then-Attorney General Cuccinelli lost a race for governor against former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe.

Cuccinelli subsequently landed in the Trump administration and is currently the acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS).

President Donald Trump had reportedly sought to nominate Cuccinelli to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security, but the nomination would not have been able to make it through the GOP Senate.

Politico is now reporting exactly how unpopular Cuccinelli is with Senate Republicans.

“The White House had considered nominating acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli for the job but learned that 20 senators opposed him, dooming his nomination,” Politico reported, citing a person involved in the discussions.

The White House reportedly has “imminent plans” to name Chad Wolf the acting secretary of DHS.