Kentucky Gov Matt Bevin caught in lie — about lying

At a recent gubernatorial debate in Kentucky, Democratic state Attorney General Steve Beshear confronted incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin about his claim, while opposing the construction of casinos in the state, that people are routinely committing suicide on casino floors. Confronted with the lie, Bevin simply lied again and claimed he had never said any such thing — even though it was on tape.

“I don’t know where this comment about the casinos is — I’ve never said anything like that in my life, that’s absolute malarkey,” said Bevin.

“You deny saying that?” said Beshear.

“I do deny saying it,” he replied.

“Really?” said Beshear. “It’s on tape.”

“No it isn’t on tape!” snapped Bevin. “You’re not telling the truth. Again, the truth matters. And if it’s on tape, I want you to produce that tape and show people where I said this happens on the floor of casinos.”

Beshear was referring to an interview Bevin sat for on WKDZ at the end of July, in which he said, “Every night somewhere in America, somebody takes their life in a casino.”

Watch below:

