Quantcast
Connect with us

Kurt Cobain’s cigarette-burned sweater sells for $334,000

Published

1 min ago

on

A quarter century after grunge’s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 “Unplugged” performance has sold for $334,000.

The tattered, olive-green, Manhattan-brand, button-up sweater, which has never been washed since Cobain wore it, came with dark stains and a burn hole.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The seller, Garrett Kletjian, owner of Forty7 Motorsports, bought it four years ago for $137,500.

“This cardigan, it’s the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore,” said Darren Julien, CEO and president of Julien’s Auctions.

“Kurt created the grunge look; he didn’t wear show clothes,” Julien told AFP at a New York exhibition preview.

The auction house had predicted it would fetch $200,000-300,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music cable channel MTV began its “Unplugged” series in 1989, recording live performances of acts that generally played their normally electrified music on sparse acoustics.

Cobain’s haunting “Unplugged” performance with Nirvana — recorded less than six months before his suicide at age 27 — is considered one of the most iconic shows of the series, and was released posthumously.

Already deep into an emotional, drug-addled downward spiral, the depressive but singular talent with ocean-blue eyes reportedly lamented to “Unplugged” programmer Amy Finnerty after the set that the audience seemed not to like the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kurt,” she told him, “they think you are Jesus Christ.”

Cobain’s left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, which he used during the band’s “In Utero” tour, sold for $340,000.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kurt Cobain’s cigarette-burned sweater sells for $334,000

Published

1 min ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

A quarter century after grunge's enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain's iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana's 1993 "Unplugged" performance has sold for $334,000.

The tattered, olive-green, Manhattan-brand, button-up sweater, which has never been washed since Cobain wore it, came with dark stains and a burn hole.

The seller, Garrett Kletjian, owner of Forty7 Motorsports, bought it four years ago for $137,500.

"This cardigan, it's the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore," said Darren Julien, CEO and president of Julien's Auctions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Powerful winds fan flames as ‘historic’ California blaze spreads

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Powerful winds were fanning wildfires in northern California in "potentially historic fire" conditions, authorities said Sunday, as tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and sweeping power cuts began in the US state.

Gusts of 80 miles per hour (130 kph) were fueling the Kincade blaze -- which threatens tens of thousands of structures -- causing it to burn with greater intensity in remote steep terrain north of San Francisco, the National Weather Service said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's office early Sunday issued an evacuation warning for much of the city of Santa Rosa, which has a population of some 180,000 people.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘No quid bro code’: Alec Baldwin gives hilarious portrayal of a Donald Trump campaign rally on SNL

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" to portray President Donald Trump at one of his "Make America Great Again" re-election campaign rallies.

"Hello, New Mexico. By far, my favorite Mexico. So great to be here in the great city of Albacore, tuna capital of the United States," he said.

"I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall. On the border of Colorado. To keep the New Mexicans out," Trump claimed.

The president then made the case that the impeachment inquiry is a witch hunt and to say there was no quid pro quo.

"That’s right. No quid bro code," Trump argued.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image