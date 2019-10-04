Quantcast
Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was “crazy” to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president’s political opponent.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker’s planned remarks. He insisted that he “focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.

He insisted that he’d never participated in investigations of Joe Biden. But, he did admit that diplomats had discussed Burisma, the Ukraine gas company where Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board.

He adds that he kept all necessary officials up to speed on his actions and that he fully supported the full transfer of military aid to Ukraine.


