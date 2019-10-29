LA Fire Department releases video showing #GettyFire likely caused by power-line

Authorities in Los Angeles believe that the Getty Fire was caused by power lines, the LA Fire Department announced on Tuesday.
“Investigators from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) Arson-Counterterrorism Section have been working to determine the cause of the Getty Fire. Using burn patterns, witness statements, and physical evidence, investigators have determined the preliminary cause was an accidental start at in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard,” LAFD announced.
“The fire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby powerlines, which resulted in sparking and arcing that ignited nearby brush,” LAFD said.
The department also debunked rumors that had been circulating about the fire.
“There is no evidence of arson or an intentionally set fire and there is no evidence of a homeless encampment in the fire’s area of origin,” LAFD said.
The fire is over 650 acres and is only 15% contained.
Over seven thousand residences are in the mandatory evacuation zone, with twelve residences destroyed.
