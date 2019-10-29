Quantcast
Connect with us

LA Fire Department releases video showing #GettyFire likely caused by power-line

Published

56 mins ago

on

Authorities in Los Angeles believe that the Getty Fire was caused by power lines, the LA Fire Department announced on Tuesday.

“Investigators from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) Arson-Counterterrorism Section have been working to determine the cause of the Getty Fire. Using burn patterns, witness statements, and physical evidence, investigators have determined the preliminary cause was an accidental start at in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard,” LAFD announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby powerlines, which resulted in sparking and arcing that ignited nearby brush,” LAFD said.

The department also debunked rumors that had been circulating about the fire.

“There is no evidence of arson or an intentionally set fire and there is no evidence of a homeless encampment in the fire’s area of origin,” LAFD said.

The fire is over 650 acres and is only 15% contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over seven thousand residences are in the mandatory evacuation zone, with twelve residences destroyed.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist debunks Wall Street barons’ doomsaying that a Warren or Sanders presidency would crash the markets

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

In their presidential campaigns, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have proposed a massive transformation of the American economy to shift power to workers and middle-class families, from single-payer health care to a wealth tax to restrictions on predatory private equity to requirements that corporations give workers a vote on the board of directors. All of these proposals have Wall Street terrified of their candidacies, with some — like billionaire investor Steve Cohen and RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina — offering dire warnings that financial markets will collapse if they are elected.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What would Jesus boo? Jesus would make trouble for those who abuse their power

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

don’t really know, if Jesus walked among today, his bucket list would include “Boo the president of the United States at a ball game” or “Kick Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of his restaurant” or “Take a pass on shaking Mitch McConnell’s hand.” But there’s definitely enough room in my Christian heart to believe it would be a totally viable option.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has ‘jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety’ with his desire for ‘revenge’: Chair Adam Schiff

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ripped President Donald Trump for endangering the physical safety of the White House whistleblower with his efforts to "exact political revenge."

CNN's Anderson Cooper interrupted a conversation with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to go live to Schiff's comments following 10-hours of testimony by National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

"The president would love to punish the whistleblower," Schiff said.

The president’s comments and actions have jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety. The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower," he continued. "Our committee will not be a part of that."

Continue Reading
 
 