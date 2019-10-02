Lake Maracaibo has been polluted by a permanent black tide
Smelling like an oil refinery, the vast expanse of Lake Maracaibo has become polluted by its own reserves of crude as Venezuela’s economic collapse has left wells and pipelines in ruin.
This huge body of water, in the country’s northwest, covers 13,200 square kilometers (5,000 square miles) and empties into the Caribbean, but it is covered by what locals call a “permanent black tide.”
It’s a hazard not just to the lake’s fauna and flora, but also to the livelihoods of the people who rely on its wildlife.
Fisherman Giovanny Villarreal says much of his daily catch goes to waste.
“Half of our catch reeks of oil. As no-one buys it, we throw it back into the water,” he said, displaying a basket of crabs.
His home in Cabimas on the lake’s eastern shore is built on stilts to guard against flooding, but the family suffers from other problems.
“Sometimes we can’t sleep for the smell of gas produced by the oil,” said Villarreal.
“It gets into our lungs, especially the children.”
The pollution is visible everywhere. The water is fluorescent green while the shores are dotted with thick black gunk.
High up in a palm tree, a bird haplessly tries to clean its wings of sticky oil.
“Look, thanks to the southern wind, there’s oil everywhere,” said Paul, a fisherman neighbor of Villarreal’s who declined to give his surname.
His boat’s hull is covered with a coat of oil while his fishing nets have turned black.
“When we go out fishing, we come back stained by oil,” he said. “What makes it even worse for our health is that we wash with petrol to remove the oil.”
Ironically, the oil that sits deep underground beneath the lake is how Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second city, and the surrounding area made its fortune.
“They’ve been extracting oil from beneath this lake for 100 years,” said economist Orlando Ochoa, a specialist in the oil sector.
Things have changed over the last decade, though, as Venezuela has descended into economic crisis.
– ‘No-one listens to us’ –
Venezuela’s oil production stood at 3.2 million barrels a day 10 years ago, it’s now down to less than one million.
The oil price crash of 2008 hit the sector hard, as have US sanctions and a lack of infrastructure investment.
Lake Maracaibo has been badly affected.
“We’re producing 160,000 barrels a day, that’s a sixth of the production from just six years ago,” said Ochoa.
State oil company PDVSA cannot afford to maintain the thousands of kilometers of underwater cables and pipelines, and Ochoa says “the infrastructure is degrading and pollution increasing.”
PDVSA does not publish figures on the amount of oil leaking into Lake Maracaibo and didn’t respond to AFP’s questions on the subject.
Yurasi Briceno, a biologist at Venezuela’s scientific research institute, is studying fauna in the northern part of the lake.
“There are eight wells, three of which have been permanently leaking oil since last October,” she said.
Briceno says she often comes across dolphins and manatees with injuries on their skin from oil.
“We humans are at the end of the food chain. By eating crabs or prawns from the lake, we’re also poisoned,” she said.
Villarreal is furious. He’s been telling the oil industry and the environment ministry for 10 years about the problems.
But he says, “no-one listens to us.”
Seth Meyers: Trump’s presser was like ‘a rabid groundhog popped out to predict 6 more weeks of word vomit’
While Fox News is spinning the claim that impeaching President Donald Trump takes away from governing, comedian Seth Meyers noted that Trump was more occupied with figuring out how many snakes or gators he could stick in a moat on the U.S.-Mexico border.
"This is how insane this is: his aides had to go out and get a cost estimate for this plan," Meyers said during his Wednesday show. "How do you even do that? Walk over to the reptile section of the PetSmart with a map of the border and be like, 'I don't know. Can I get a billion snakes?' Now, I don't want you to worry that this snake-filled moat thing is occupying too much of the president's time, because he has moved on to other topics. For example: President Caligula over here is also arguing that impeaching him would cause a civil war."
Eric Trump says if the stock market craters it will be because Democrats ‘shouldn’t have pushed impeachment’
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were all on Fox News Wednesday after a disastrous day of public relations at the hands of the president of the United States.
While President Donald Trump has been bragging about his "stock market" and the gains he's been able to make since being in office, if the market tanks, it's the fault of someone else.
The younger Trump made the same argument to Laura Ingraham on Fox News after perpetuating the conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's son.
"But if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?" asked Ingraham.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo perfectly explains why Trump refused to answer Ukraine question at press conference
CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a fascinating exchange at the 10 p.m. handoff. The two colleagues and friends typically joke around, but Wednesday that launched into a conversation about the troubling way the president behaved during the press conference with the president of Finland.
"So, this is what the president needs right now," Lemon began. No one spoke and Cuomo looked around.
"The sound of silence?" Cuomo asked.
"Yes!" Lemon exclaimed. "To just sit in a room and just be quiet."
"He's running in circles," Lemon continued. "Let's put it this way: he's mind is running, and running, and running and going. He's spinning and spinning and spinning and spinning, and he doesn't know what to do. And, I think, if he just sat and used his quiet for just a couple moments every day, he might have some sort of epiphany or at least some sort of clarity about what he should do and where he should go from here because I don't think he realizes the gravity of what he is facing. And he keeps spinning himself in, digging himself in deeper and deeper and deeper."