Lawyer reveals his client testified under oath that Trump had a quid pro quo with Ukraine: WSJ

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine as the administration sought foreign election assistance, his lawyer revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

“Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told House committees that he believed Ukraine agreeing to open investigations into Burisma Group—a gas company where Democrat Joe Biden’s son once served on the board—and into alleged 2016 election interference was a condition for a White House meeting between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Sondland’s lawyer Robert Luskin said,” the newspaper reported.

“Asked by a lawmaker whether that arrangement was a quid pro quo, Mr. Sondland cautioned that he wasn’t a lawyer but said he believed the answer was yes, Mr. Luskin said,” The Journal reported.

.@WSJ claims this is “new.” Here’s from @NBCNews yesterday: “When Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was asked point blank, under oath, whether that constituted a ‘quid pro quo,’ he did not dispute it, people with knowledge of his testimony said.” https://t.co/PhbUgWolsE — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 27, 2019