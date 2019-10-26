Quantcast
Lawyer reveals his client testified under oath that Trump had a quid pro quo with Ukraine: WSJ

Published

29 mins ago

on

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine as the administration sought foreign election assistance, his lawyer revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

“Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told House committees that he believed Ukraine agreeing to open investigations into Burisma Group—a gas company where Democrat Joe Biden’s son once served on the board—and into alleged 2016 election interference was a condition for a White House meeting between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Sondland’s lawyer Robert Luskin said,” the newspaper reported.

“Asked by a lawmaker whether that arrangement was a quid pro quo, Mr. Sondland cautioned that he wasn’t a lawyer but said he believed the answer was yes, Mr. Luskin said,” The Journal reported.

‘Something very big has just happened’: Donald Trump

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced big news on Saturday evening -- but did not give any details.

"Something very big has just happened!" Trump announced at 9:23 east coast time.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1188264965930700801

The internet quickly wondered if we were in a new war, or if aliens had been discovered.

Here are some of the theories offered:

https://twitter.com/hemantmehta/status/1188266169775673344

https://twitter.com/commiegirl1/status/1188268585543598080

https://twitter.com/allahpundit/status/1188266277757997056

https://twitter.com/LibertarianRed1/status/1188270343934230528

Diplomat testified he quit after Pompeo refused to defend ambassador from ‘false allegations’ by Giuliani

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Congressional investigators on Saturday learned additional details of the Trump administration's efforts to seek foreign election assistance from Ukraine.

"The diplomat, Philip T. Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state in charge of European and Eurasian Affairs, testified privately that this spring he pressed both David Hale, the third-ranking State Department official, and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the counselor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for a public show of support for the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch," The New York Times reported Saturday evening. "For months, he testified, she had been the target of false accusations by critics, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, that she was disloyal to Mr. Trump."

