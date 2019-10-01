‘Least poetic reason to ever make some art’: Banksy opens pop-up shop in trademark dispute
Art fans and curious shoppers crowded around a disused shop in south London on Monday after notorious street artist Banksy set up a mini art exhibition in protest at a greetings card company.
Scores of people vied for a view of some of the guerilla graffiti artist’s works, including the stab vest he designed for grime artist Stormzy to wear during his headline performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
The exhibition popped up overnight on Surrey Street, in Croydon, with the exhibits shown behind large glass windows, under a shop sign reading “Gross Domestic Product”.
Banksy said in a statement that his motivation was “possibly the least poetic reason to ever make some art”.
“A greetings cards company is contesting the trademark I hold to my art, and attempting to take custody of my name so they can sell their fake Banksy merchandise legally,” he wrote.
Banksy said he had been prompted to open a shop as a way to get around copyright law after the greetings card company launched a legal bid to use his name to sell “fake” merchandise.
“I think they’re banking on the idea I won’t show up in court to defend myself,” he added.
Banksy said that proceeds would go towards buying a new migrant rescue boat to replace one confiscated by Italy.
Other works on show include a baby’s crib underneath a mobile made of security cameras and a reimagining of breakfast cereal character Tony the Tiger as a rug.
Framed images of his works adorn the shop walls, while a battered armchair decorated with cushions reading “life’s too short” sits in front of a fireplace.
Rudy Giuliani lawyers up after getting hit with House impeachment subpoena
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, has hired his own attorney to handle congressional subpoenas.
"Attorney Jon Sale confirms to ABC he has been hired by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani related to the congressional inquiry," ABC correspondent Katherine Faulders reported on Twitter.
On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani. He has been ordered to turn over “text messages, phone records and other communications” that could be possible evidence by Oct. 15. The president's lawyer has admitted helping to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump's political rivals.
‘Impeachment’s not good enough’: Maxine Waters wants Trump placed in solitary confinement
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for President Donald Trump to be imprisoned in solitary confinement for inciting threats against government officials.
The president has openly wished for the deaths of government employees who talked to an intelligence community whistleblower and called for the arrest of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Waters said enough is enough.
"I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed," Waters tweeted. "Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative."
Pompeo mistakenly smiles and accepts protest cheese from anti-Trump Italian lawmaker
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was confronted by an Italian member of parliament on Tuesday about President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs.
In video obtained by ABC News, the lawmaker is seen approaching Pompeo as he speaks to an Italian official. The member of parliament hands Pompeo a block of cheese, which he smiles and accepts.
ABC News explained that the gesture was meant as a protest of Trump's proposed tariffs. The woman was eventually led away by aides.
It was not immediately clear if Pompeo will bring the cheese to the president.
Watch the video below.
In an odd moment, a member of the Italian media presented Sec. Pompeo with a block of parmesan cheese, asking him to bring it to Pres. Trump before being led away.