‘Like robbing the same bank again’: Lawrence O’Donnell reports ‘the smoking guns are really piling up’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell attempted to count all the smoking guns that have been uncovered in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump soliciting foreign election interference.

“Well, another day, another smoking gun,” O’Donnell began. “Today we actually got two more smoking guns if you’re counting — depends on how you’re counting — in the impeachment investigation of President Trump. Three, actually. Maybe it’s three.”

“We begin tonight with the president’s solicitation of re-election campaign help from Ukraine. The smoking guns are really piling up in that case,” he reported. “We already have a smoking gun in the president’s phone call to the president of Ukraine, the rough transcript of that, in which the president solicited Ukraine’s help in his re-election campaign by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.”

“Once again today — again — the president publicly solicited help from Ukraine by publicly asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. So that’s a second smoking gun on the Ukraine case,” he explained.

“But each time the president solicits Ukraine for help in his re-election come pain, he is actually committing a new crime. It’s like robbing the same bank again. It’s a stupid thing to do, but most criminals are pretty stupid, that’s why they’re criminals,” he continued.

“Today, the president delivered a new smoking gun himself when yelling to reporters with a helicopter waiting in the background, the president once again asked Ukraine to help in his re-election campaign and for good measure he threw in China too and asked China to help in his re-election campaign by investigating Joe Biden.

The president seems to think that if he is announcing something in public, then it cannot be a crime, cannot be an impeachable offense,” he noted. “It’s like a bank robber thinking if he yells over the sound of his getaway helicopter while he is robbing the bank, then it’s legal.”

The host wondered how many more smoking guns may exist.

“How many more smoking guns are there in the State Department text messages, in their email records and documents that Mike Pompeo is now refusing to hand over to the House of Representatives?” O’Donnell wondered.

Watch:


At least 31 dead after bloody protests erupt across Iraq

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Iraq's capital and across the south on Thursday, the third day of mass rallies that have left 31 dead.

Defying curfews, tear gas and live rounds, truckfuls of demonstrators gathered to vent anger over corruption, unemployment and poor services in the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

In his first public address since protests began, the embattled premier made a televised speech early Friday as heavy gunfire rang out across Baghdad.

He described recent events as "the destruction of the state, the entire state", but refrained from directly responding to the protesters' demands.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry expect to quit administration after scrutiny in Ukraine scandal: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry is expected to resign for the Trump administration amidst scrutiny of his role in the Ukraine scandal.

"Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation from the administration by the end of November, according to three people familiar with his plans," Politico reported Friday. "Perry, who had been Texas' longest serving governor before joining President Donald Trump's Cabinet in 2017, has largely avoided the controversies that felled others in the administration. But his travels to Ukraine have lately embroiled him in the impeachment inquiry engulfing Trump and his inner circle, even though two of the people called the scandal unrelated to Perry's departure, which they said he has been planning for several months."

Donald Trump is trying ‘to turn the tables’ on the impeachment inquiry: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

US President Donald Trump openly called on China as well as Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden, taunting Democrats seeking his impeachment for inviting foreign election interference.

Speaking in Florida, Trump blasted his accusers as "maniacs" pursuing "impeachment crap" as he sought to turn the tables on a probe that threatens to make him only the third US president ever impeached in the House of Representatives, and face a trial in the Senate.

Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, said Trump was acting "with impunity" in the face of the law.

