Lindsey Graham accuses Trump of ‘shamelessly abandoning’ Kurdish allies

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders, angrily lashed out at the White House on Wednesday amid reports that the Turkish military has launched an operation in northern Syria that is putting America’s Kurdish allies in grave danger.

“If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

Graham then added that he would be leading efforts in Congress to ensure that Turkey pays a “heavy price” for its incursion into Syria, and he encouraged Trump to change course while he still can.

I urge President Trump to change course while there is still time by going back to the safe zone concept that was working. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times reports that Turkey on Wednesday began a military operation aimed at taking out a militia that the United States has backed in its fight against Islamic State. Other reports have claimed that civilians have started fleeing Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, two border towns that are being targeted by Turkish airstrikes.