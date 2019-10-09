Lindsey Graham demands GOPers sign Trump loyalty oath because impeachment ‘is about to destroy this nation’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday tried to derail the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump by asking Senate Republicans to sign a loyalty oath.

“I’m going to ask my colleagues in the Senate — Republicans — to sign a letter saying we do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” Graham told Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the South Carolina Republican, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats “are about to destroy the nation for no good reason.”

“I want Nancy Pelosi to know Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript,” he added. “She can stop now before she destroys the country.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Lindsey Graham, before a Senate trial even happens, says Trump did nothing wrong and says he’s going to send a letter to @SpeakerPelosi begging her to stop the impeachment inquiry which he claims will “destroy the country.” pic.twitter.com/dfvU37DWLp — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 9, 2019