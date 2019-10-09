Lindsey Graham demands GOPers sign Trump loyalty oath because impeachment ‘is about to destroy this nation’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday tried to derail the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump by asking Senate Republicans to sign a loyalty oath.
“I’m going to ask my colleagues in the Senate — Republicans — to sign a letter saying we do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense,” Graham told Fox News.
According to the South Carolina Republican, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats “are about to destroy the nation for no good reason.”
“I want Nancy Pelosi to know Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript,” he added. “She can stop now before she destroys the country.”
Lindsey Graham, before a Senate trial even happens, says Trump did nothing wrong and says he’s going to send a letter to @SpeakerPelosi begging her to stop the impeachment inquiry which he claims will “destroy the country.” pic.twitter.com/dfvU37DWLp
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 9, 2019
Trump kills irony again by signing ‘transparency’ executive order while stonewalling Democrats
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on "transparency" on Wednesday.
According to The White House, Trump will have a 3:15 p.m. ET signing at the White House regarding executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement.
The event comes as Trump and his aides have stonewalled a congressional impeachment inquiry.
The irony was not lost on Twitter.
Irony Alert:President Trump's only public appearance today will be to sign Executive Orders on government transparency. After signing the order calling for more transparency, he will have no further public appearances
GOP official indicted for human smuggling and sale of children in bizarre international fraud scheme
On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Maricopa County assessor Paul Petersen has been indicted on 11 counts, including human smuggling and sale of a child, as part of a far-reaching international adoption fraud scheme.
Petersen, according to prosecutors, transported some 40 pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to Utah to give birth, and proceeded to sell the babies to U.S. families for $40,000. He also is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid for the prenatal costs, by claiming the Marshallese women were residents of Arizona.
Turkey launches military assault on America’s Kurdish allies after Trump orders pullback of US troops
Turkey launched an assault on Kurdish positions in northern Syria on Wednesday with air strikes and explosions reported near the border.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the attack on Twitter, labelling it "Operation Peace Spring".
Moments later, a cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras al-Ain border area, an AFP correspondent said, adding that warplanes could be seen flying overhead.
"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," Erdogan wrote, adding that the operation would target Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group (IS).