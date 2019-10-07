Quantcast
Lindsey Graham desperately tries to get Trump to change Syria plan by unleashing dreaded Obama comparison

1 min ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pulling out all the stops in his quest to get President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to remove troops from northern Syria, which has been widely panned for leaving America’s Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkish forces.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Graham decided to unleash the one attack on the president that might getting him to change his mind — by comparing him to former President Barack Obama.

“No matter what President Trump is saying about his decision, it is EXACTLY what President Obama did in Iraq with even more disastrous consequences for our national security,” Graham wrote. “Unlike President Obama, I hope President Trump will reassess and take sound military advice.”

Graham so far has tried numerous ways to force Trump to reverse his Syria decision, including a vow to pass bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if it attacks American-allied Kurdish forces in Syria.

The senator’s decision to invoke Obama, however, takes this persuasion campaign to a new level, as many times Trump appears to be motivated by a desire to do the exact opposite of what his predecessor did during his eight years in office.

