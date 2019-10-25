Lindsey Graham had to tone down his anti-impeachment resolution after being ‘blindsided’ by GOP criticism
This Wednesday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he was nixing a letter he planned to send to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) which declared that Republicans would not go along with impeaching President Trump over the Ukraine fiasco. He instead will offer a resolution declaring the impeachment process to be “unfair.”
Graham’s resolution was markedly toned down from his initial letter, which reportedly received a great deal of pushback from his GOP colleagues who felt signing it would put them in a tough spot. As a scoop from The Dispatch points out, Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that signatories of the letter would ultimately be committed to defending Trump regardless of how his scandals unfold, and those who didn’t sign on could potentially become targets of the President. According to The Dispatch, Graham’s office was “blindsided” by Republicans’ rejection of the letter.
After working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to tone down the letter’s language, more than 40 Republican senators have joined as co-sponsors, reinforcing the resolution’s claims that the Democrat-led House is “abandoning more than a century’s worth of precedent” by “denying President Trump due process,” The Dispatch reports.
Watch Graham’s press conference announcing his resolution below, via C-SPAN:
Trump should be worried as GOP senators duck questions about impeachment: conservative columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, conservative -- and vocal "Never-Trumper" -- Jennifer Rubin pointed out that Donald Trump should take heed at how few GOP senators are rushing to his defense while Republican House members are making a great show of attacking Democrats for holding impeachment hearings.
According to Rubin, the silence of GOP senators should be raising red flags at the White House since the lawmakers hold the key to whether Trump remains in office should an impeachment trial be conducted on the Senate floor.
Backlash erupts as Bill Barr’s Justice Department opens criminal probe into Russia investigation
Democrats accused President Donald Trump on Friday of using the US Justice Department as a political tool after it opened a criminal probe into its own handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
News of the inquiry, which suggested wrongdoing by justice officials in the previous administration of Barack Obama, leaked late Thursday as the White House struggled to push back against a Democratic-led impeachment investigation targeting the Republican president.
The inquiry could further muddy the political waters in Washington, raising questions about the now-ended Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that saw 34 individuals and three companies indicted, and eight convictions including top members of Trump's 2016 election team.
Crowd roars as Obama appears to take a shot at Trump during Cummings eulogy: ‘There’s nothing weak about being honorable’
Former President Barack Obama on Friday drew applause at the funeral of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) when he took what many in the audience interpreted as veiled shots against President Donald Trump.
In praising Cummings for his kindness and integrity, Obama argued that those virtues should not be synonymous with "weakness," which is a term that Trump has regularly used to disparage administration officials who do not do his bidding.
"There's nothing weak about kindness and compassion," Obama said. "There's nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect."